Singapore Classic Opening Round Delayed Due To Waterlogged Course
This week's DP World Tour action won't begin until Friday due to a weather delay
The opening round of the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic has been delayed until Friday, the DP World Tour has confirmed.
Heavy rain has waterlogged the course at Laguna National, which hosts the event for the third consecutive year. Play was originally delayed until 12pm on Thursday before the course was deemed unplayable for the day.
"Due to persistent inclement weather, round one of the Porsche Singapore Classic will not commence today and will take place on Friday 21st, with tee times remaining as originally published," the DP World Tour said in a statement.
"Round two will take place on Saturday 22nd, with tee times remaining as originally published. The DP World Tour will continue to monitor conditions ahead of round one."
The DP World Tour released an update that greens were being cut at 5pm on Thursday in preparation for round one, revealing that a huge 9-inches of rain fell on the course.
🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Over 230mm (9 inches) of rain fell on Thursday in Singapore. By 5pm, the greens are already getting a cut in preparation for tomorrow’s play. Shoutout to the incredible facilities and green staff at Laguna National 🙌#PorscheSingaporeClassic https://t.co/vvc55Wgp3d pic.twitter.com/kDGV5f1kUgMarch 20, 2025
This week's tournament features a strong field including the likes of Robert MacIntyre and LIV Golfers Paul Casey and Tom McKibbin. MacIntyre, the World No.14, is favorite to win the title after finishing 9th at last week's Players Championship.
The Singapore Classic was won by Sweden's Jesper Svensson last year, with Ockie Strydom triumphing in its inaugural staging in 2022.
It remains to be seen whether all 72 holes can be played or whether the event is reduced to 54-holes like the recent South African Open, which was also impacted by heavy rain.
