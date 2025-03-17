Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The DP World Tour returns in Asia this week at the Porsche Singapore Classic, and we've picked our favorites to contend as well as an outside shout for the title
The DP World Tour has returned after a week off and it's time for the Asian Swing to begin with the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.
This year will be just the third staging of the event after it began in 2023 with South Africa's Ockie Strydom carding a final-round 63 to defeat Finland's Sami Valimaki by a stroke.
Meanwhile, last season's Porsche Singapore Classic went right down to the wire and was won by Sweden's Jesper Svensson in a playoff against Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat after the pair both finished their 72 holes on 19-under.
A significant prize purse is on the line once more as players begin their quest for not only the Singapore Classic trophy but also the $200,000 bonus for triumphing over the four-event Asian Swing surrounding The Masters.
Below are the odds for many of the leading title hopes as well as our favorite and outside picks for the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic.
Porsche Singapore Classic: Laguna National Golf Resort Club
The Classic course at Laguna National Golf Resort Club was originally created in 1993 but underwent a significant redesign and re-opened in 2010 after work by a team headed up by Pete Dye's brother, Andy. Then, in 2017, the course was fully reconfigured after two new holes were added and the type of grass used in the fairways and on greens was changed.
Nowadays, the Classic course is known locally as 'The Beast' and features almost 150 bunkers throughout its hilly terrain as well as many vast greens that - in some cases - host more than three tiers.
Playing at a little over 7,400 yards this week, the par-72 is made up of a par-35 on the front nine and a par-37 on the back with consecutive par-5s coming home. The final two holes are a short par-3 and a shorter par-5, but plenty of water and sand mean scoring is far from easy.
Over the past two years, the tournament has been won on 17-under and 19-under, respectively, so low scoring is expected once more in 2025.
Porsche Singapore Classic Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
2024
Jespen Svensson
-17 (playoff - Kiradech Aphibarnrat)
2023
Ockie Strydom
-19 (one stroke)
Porsche Singapore Classic Betting Odds
Outright winner odds via BetMGM (prices correct at time of publishing)
- Robert MacIntyre (+750)
- Paul Casey (+1200)
- Tom McKibbin (+1400)
- Jordan Smith (+2200)
- Sam Bairstow (+2800)
- Haotong Li (+3300)
- Joost Luiten (+3300)
- Jayden Schaper (+3300)
- Jorge Campillo (+4000)
- Matthew Jordan (+4000)
- Romain Langasque (+4000)
- Keita Nakajima (+4000)
- Brandon Robinson Thompson (+4000)
- Angel Ayora (+4500)
- Ugo Coussaud (+4500)
- Alejandro Del Rey (+4500)
- Julien Guerrier (+4500)
- Adrien Saddier (+4500)
- Wenyi Ding (+4500)
- Daniel Brown (+5000)
- Joe Dean (+5000)
- Alex Fitzpatrick (+5000)
- Francesco Laporta (+5000)
- Guido Migliozzi (+5000)
- All other players priced at +5500 or higher
Porsche Singapore Classic Betting Picks
Favorite: Sam Bairstow (+2800)
Bairstow arrives back in Singapore with good memories after finishing third last year, where he finished at 16-under-par and just one back of the playoff. The left-hander, who was T2nd at the French Open last year, comes into the event in great form after a strong start to 2025.
Plus, the Englishman hasn’t missed a cut yet this year and has gone T9-T11-T10 in his last three starts.
Outsider: Callum Tarren (+12500)
Tarren is plying his trade on the DP World Tour after losing his PGA Tour playing rights, and the Englishman hasn’t done too badly so far this year. The former PGA Tour China Order of Merit winner has a game that travels well, and he was T8th in Bahrain recently and also posted a solid T14th result last time out in Joburg.
The 34-year-old was at Wembley to watch his beloved Newcastle United win their first trophy in 70 years this past weekend so he should arrive in very good spirits, too.
Favorite: Jordan Smith (+2200)
Smith has made a solid start to his season and, aside from a withdrawal at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, he has made every cut in 2025, as well as achieving a tie for sixth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the end of 2024.
In last year's event, he finished just outside the top-20, but a first-round 64 shows he can go low around this layout. What I like about Smith is that his long game is rock solid and he ranks well in terms of driving and approach play so, if he can get the putter firing, I feel he will contend for a third DP World Tour title and a first win since the Portugal Masters in 2022.
Outsider: Richard Mansell (+6000)
The Englishman finished in a share of 11th in this tournament last year and, coming into the week, he has a T11th finish at the South Africa Open Championship and a tie for 37th at the Joburg Open.
As mentioned, Mansell finished just outside the top-10 at Laguna National last year and, had it not been for a third round 75, he may well have contended at the top of the leaderboard. Either way, Mansell seems to have found some form and, with a solid all-round game, I fancy him to go well once again in Singapore.
Favourite: Paul Casey (+1200)
Although many people are tipping Tom McKibbin to do well this week given his strong recent form and the fact he's played in Singapore recently, I think they might all be overlooking another LIV golfer with a very similar basis for potential success.
Paul Casey finished fifth in Hong Kong and T10th at LIV Singapore and has a sixth-place finish at this tournament last year. He has an excellent all-round game and - crucially, with around 150 bunkers on the course - is superb around the greens, too.
With drawbacks for so many of the leading players according to the bookies, I'm backing quality and experience to shine through and Casey to nab his 16th European Tour title.
Outsider: Wenyi Ding (+4500)
Since arriving on the DP World Tour in November, Ding has gradually found his feet and started to produce a handful of more encouraging finishes of late. His last two results saw him end inside the top-20, so blossoming confidence - combined with the right sort of game for Laguna - might well lead to his best display since a T5th at the Australian Open last year.
He does have a little bit of encouraging course form here, too, with a T23rd result back in 2023 managed while he was still an amateur. A little bit of consistency from the youngster in Singapore could go a really long way towards fuelling his chances of success.
Favourite: Tom McKibbin (+1400)
McKibbin could be a shrewd play here, as he is one of the only players in the field who already has a week of competitive golf in Singapore under his belt this season. With LIV Golf's event being played there last week, McKibbin is staying on in what is no doubt a bid to gain some valuable OWGR points and valuable steps towards a potential Ryder Cup spot.
McKibbin was 12th in this event in 2023, so clearly has the ability to play this golf course well, but his fledgling LIV career is perhaps more appealing when looking to justify a bet on him. Two top-10 finishes in his first four starts is a decent return, especially when facing the likes of Rahm, Niemann and DeChambeau, so I seriously fancy his chances against this calibre of opposition.
Outsider: Martin Couvra (+10000)
The Frenchman demonstrated his quality when posting back-to-back top-five finishes on the DP World Tour recently, in Qatar and Bahrain, and I can see him going well again this week.
Couvra is a flusher, ranking 15th on tour for SG: Tee to green this season, and while his short game can sometimes let him down he has shown an ability to get really hot around the greens when on song. He ranked inside the top-10 for SG: Around the green and SG: putting in Qatar, when finishing behind another that I like this week - Haotong Li. At a huge price, this young star could be one to watch in Singapore.
How To Watch The Porsche Singapore Classic
US/ET
- Thursday, March 20 - Round One: 1:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday, March 21 - Round Two: 1:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday, March 21 - Saturday, March 22 - Round Three: 10:30pm - 3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, March 22 - Sunday, March 23 - Round Four: 10:00pm - 3:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK/GMT
- Thursday, March 20 - Round One: 5:00am - 10:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, March 21 - Round Two: 5:00am - 10:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, March 22 - Round Three: 4:00am - 7:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, March 23 - Round Four: 4:00am - 7:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T4th
Max McGreevy
Cognizant Classic
+20000
Matt Cradock
T4th
Jordan Spieth
WM Phoenix Open
+6600
Elliott Heath
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
