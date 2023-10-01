Should Rickie Fowler Have Conceded Tommy Fleetwood's Putt To Win The Ryder Cup?
The American gave Tommy Fleetwood a gimme to secure, at least, the crucial half point for Team Europe
Rickie Fowler was questioned on social media after conceding a putt to Tommy Fleetwood to secure the much-needed half point and win the Ryder Cup for Europe.
Fleetwood had a birdie putt of 3ft on the 16th green, with Fowler still yet to hole out for par, although the American told the Englishman to pick it up.
It sent fans wild and secured yet another home soil victory for Team Europe, but some fans were left scratching their heads. The probability of Fleetwood holing the putt was very high, but tensions were also very high at this point in the day with the US charging and only five points up for grabs in the matches left.
It also denied Fleetwood the opportunity to hole a putt to win back the trophy.
An unlikely miss from Fleetwood would have pegged him back to 1up with two holes to play, assuming Fowler made his par putt.
Fowler, regarded as one of the nicest men in golf, showed his class with the friendly gimme - and it also led to fans joking that he was making a play for the Nicklaus and Jacklin award for sportsmanship, based on the 1969 'Concession' Ryder Cup. Justin Rose went on to win that award, with the Englishman putting in a superb Ryder Cup performance.
Paul Azinger also questioned on air whether the American should have let Fleetwood pick it up.
Watch the moment Tommy Fleetwood secured the Ryder Cup for Europe:
Europe set to win Ryder Cup as Tommy Fleetwood goes 2up with two play against Fowler! 🏆🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/mB70Be3z3AOctober 1, 2023
Here's how social media reacted to Rickie Fowler's 'generous' gimme...
Rickie making one final play for the Nicklaus/Jacklin. (I can’t be first on that)October 1, 2023
“Is that putt good?”Rickie- pic.twitter.com/qGA9YzX9WEOctober 1, 2023
Rickie Fowler conceding the putt to win the Ryder Cup is the most Rickie Fowler thing everOctober 1, 2023
Interesting moment, for sure. If Tommy misses and Rickie makes they halve the hole and Fowler is 1-down with 2 to play and still alive. Fowler treasure his reputation as a good sport but maybe he overdid it? He also denied Fleetwood the joy of gutting a putt to clinch the Cup! https://t.co/KuXlnLSGTAOctober 1, 2023
It didn't matter in the end, as Shane Lowry also secured a half point and Robert MacIntyre won his match against US Open champion Wyndham Clark.
Rickie Fowler endured a difficult week, losing both of his matches. He lost his opening foursomes match alongside Collin Morikawa before being sat out of the next three sessions.
Reports emerged that Fowler, who was one of Zach Johnson's six wildcard picks, had been feeling unwell. He then lost to Fleetwood to finish with an 0-2 record for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
