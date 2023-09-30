Rickie Fowler Rested For Saturday's Ryder Cup Matches Amid Reports of Illness
Captain Zach Johnson refused to comment on the reports but the American has not been picked for either of Saturday's sessions
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rickie Fowler has become the only player in this year's Ryder Cup to miss an entire day of action as rumors continue to swirl that the American may be suffering from an illness.
Fowler played in the Friday morning foursomes session alongside Collin Morikawa, falling to a 2&1 defeat against Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka but was sat out of the afternoon's action.
He did not feature alongside Morikawa on Saturday morning and has now also not been selected for the afternoon's fourballs. He will next play in the singles on Sunday and is the only player who will play just two sessions this year.
Rumors have suggested that the 34-year-old may be suffering from an illness but US captain Zach Johnson refused to comment on individual conditions.
"I'm not going to get specific on individual guys. I don't think that's fair. I think it's irresponsible to say who is playing for what reason and who is not for what reason," he said when asked about Fowler yesterday.
However, he did allude to some illness in the camp, saying: "The bottom line is there have been some unforeseen things that we've had to navigate around, which is really unfortunate, in the sense of health.
"It's not an excuse, because we have depth, but I'll just say, I'm grateful we have a team doctor."
Fowler is appearing in his fifth Ryder Cup but, in his absence, Team USA still have a mountain to climb to claw back on Europe's mammoth lead.
Luke Donald's team won their third successive session on Saturday morning as America picked up just their first win to trail 9½-2½ heading into the Saturday afternoon fourballs.
The biggest final-day comeback in the tournament's history was a four-point deficit, achieved by USA in 1999 and Europe in 2012.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Zach Johnson Gets Another Big Call Wrong As US Head Towards Harrowing Defeat
The players are ultimately at fault for what has been a dismal American showing but Zach Johnson must also take some of the blame
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Ryder Cup Saturday Pairings and Tee Times Confirmed
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will play all five matches, while Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler are rested
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Zach Johnson Gets Another Big Call Wrong As US Head Towards Harrowing Defeat
The players are ultimately at fault for what has been a dismal American showing but Zach Johnson must also take some of the blame
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Ryder Cup Saturday Pairings and Tee Times Confirmed
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will play all five matches, while Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler are rested
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Scottie Scheffler In Tears After Record Ryder Cup Defeat
The World No.1 slumped to a record 9&7 defeat alongside Brooks Koepka against Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Report: Patrick Cantlay Leading Split In 'Fractured' US Ryder Cup Team
A Sky Sports report states that the US team is fractured this week, with Cantlay leading a split over a lack of pay
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Viktor Hovland And Ludvig Aberg Smash Ryder Cup Record After Routing Scottie Scheffler And Brooks Koepka
The Scandinavian duo stormed to a 9&7 foursomes victory over the World No.1 and five-time Major champion
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ryder Cup Day 2 Latest Scores - Hovland and Aberg have a record win as Europe win morning session 3-1
Day two of the 2023 Ryder Cup is upon us! Can Europe stretch their lead? Or will the US close the gap?
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
What Every Pairing Shot On Friday At The 2023 Ryder Cup
We look at how each pairing performed against the course on day one of the 2023 Ryder Cup
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Ryder Cup Saturday Tee Times And Sunday Singles Schedule
The key Ryder Cup timings for the action taking place this weekend in Rome
By Mike Hall Published