My Unpopular Golf Opinion: Gimmes Should Be Banned In Professional And Elite Amateur Match Play
Joe Ferguson has had enough of an age-old tradition in the game: gimmes
I never thought this would be the case, but nowadays I would consider myself something of a contrarian.
On a fairly regular basis, I find myself questioning concepts that I have always previously considered to be the norm, and wondering whether it is time to re-visit and re-assess whether they are still relevant, applicable and/or useful in today's world.
On my hit list for this particular article is the notion of gimmes. Now, before I lose you completely here, I am not referring to friendly concessions between pals in your weekend game (I am all for that speeding up the pace of play!).
I am specifically referring to gimmes in the professional game in match play events such as the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup.
While I fully understand the concept of conceding a putt that you feel is essentially ‘unmissable’ by your opponent has traditionally been seen as a noble and sporting gesture highlighting the 'gentlemanly' side of the game, in recent years I feel things have taken a sinister turn.
In every Ryder, Presidents and Solheim Cup I can remember over the past decade, I have seen repeated petulant incidents of disgruntled players giving sly looks and even placing their putter on the ground to measure a short putt that they have just been forced to finish to highlight their disgust to their opponents.
This to me goes against everything the gimmie was designed to achieve and only serves to increase unnecessary ‘needle’ or spite within matches which we all know need very little encouragement to spill over into unpleasantness.
Quiz: 10 questions every golfer should know the answer to
What are your thoughts?pic.twitter.com/gh55MZnyMSSeptember 28, 2024
In the 2024 Presidents Cup, for example, Tom Kim dropped his putter to the floor to theatrically measure the length of a 3-foot putt that he was asked to hole out by Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
He didn’t stop there, however, proceeding to wave his arms and shake his head like a scorned toddler while leaving the green to further demonstrate his displeasure. This display led to a fairly fractious and ill-tempered encounter that at times bordered on outright childish.
As ridiculous as it sounds, I have observed similar instances of concessions (or not as the case may be!) causing significant arguments and even violence within amateur club golf also. Behavior like this has led me to the opinion that gimmes at any competitive level should be a thing of the past.
If players cannot be trusted to use them in the intended spirit or understand that it is not up to them to determine what should be conceded, then I say we take it out of their hands and make them putt everything out, as we do in strokeplay.
If a putt is that 'unmissable' then tapping it in should take no longer than scooping it up - problem solved!
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
