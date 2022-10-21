Shane Lowry Forced To Buy New Putter After CJ Cup 'Accident'
The former Open champion drove an hour to buy new putter after breaking his after nine holes of his first round
Shane Lowry had to take an unscheduled shopping trip to the nearest PGA Tour Superstore straight after his first round at the CJ Cup after breaking his putter after nine holes.
The former Open champion shot a three-under round of 68 in the first round at Congaree Golf Club (opens in new tab), including playing the back nine in two-under with a broken putter.
He only needed the flat stick 14 times on the back nine, but with damage done he knew he needed a new one ahead of the next round of the $10.5m PGA Tour event.
Usually when the Tour pros have an equipment need they just pop into the lavish, high-tech trucks that litter the driving ranges at the big events.
However, they make a move on Wednesdays to head off to the next PGA Tour event – and with no spare putters of his spec lying around he was forced to look elsewhere.
With no doubt a few phone calls, or a major search on Google, Lowry found where he could find the putter he wanted – which you think would be an easier task in the golfing hotbed of South Carolina than it might be elsewhere.
Lowry still had to drive for an hour to find the nearest PGA Tour Superstore where he managed to pick up a fresh new putter – an Odyssey White Hot OG 2-ball.
And just to show that even an Open champion has to pay his way – Lowry later posted his receipt on social media to show he paid the full price of $229 for his new wand. No freebies here.
“Accidentally broke my putter today on the 9th hole…Hour drive to get a replacement. Thanks to the staff at the PGA Superstore in Bluffton for their help.”
Lowry was questioned on Twitter on how exactly he managed to damage his putter, and while we’re well versed in seeing pros snap putters in fits of anger, the Irishman insisted it was an accident.
“Long story but was an accident.” He tweeted. With then his followers begging to hear the as-yet untold long story.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
