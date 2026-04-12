Shane Lowry Career Earnings: How Much Money Has The 2019 Open Winner Won?

Shane Lowry is a golfer who most players would admit to rooting for from time to time, and his long list of supportive peers is almost as big as his career earnings tally.

The Irishman doesn't have all that many wins on the PGA Tour but he is a Major winner and he's consistently sniffing around the top-10 at huge events throughout the year.

Lowry has had plenty of near-misses which could have drastically improved his bank balance and his world ranking, but he's still bagged a healthy bulk of prize money.

Having won the European Amateur Team Championship in 2007 and 2008, Lowry was always destined for the top, and he's a golfer who has continually produced the goods in big moments.

A close friend and long-time playing partner of Rory McIlroy, Lowry has rubbed shoulders with the very best over the years. But, he's plenty of achievements of his own to shout about.

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From early success like winning the Irish Open on his European Tour debut in 2009 and equalling Nick Faldo's course record at Sunningdale in 2010, Lowry can now call himself an Open Championship winner and two-time Ryder Cup winner.

He is currently ranked number 32 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), but has previously been as high as number 10 back in 2025.

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Between 2009 and 2012, Lowry only played one or two events a year and earned a little over $36,000 at best. However, that jumped up a notch in 2013, when he played nine events, landed a top-10 finish at the Accenture Match Play Championship to earn $144,000.

A tie for 15th at the Valero Texas Open also came with a $93,000 prize. However, during this time, Lowry was always able to top up his winnings with a respectable showing on the DP World Tour.

Lowry has often had a good time at The Open, with a T9th finish boosting his earnings by $192,241 in 2014. A year later, the Irishman landed his first big win, claiming the Bridgestone Invitational title and earning over $1.5m in the process.

He also finished T7th at the Farmers Insurance Open (earning $189,787) and T9th at the US Open (earning $235,316).

He would improve on that showing and really make a name for himself by finishing T2nd at the US Open the following year, which added another $745,270 to his earnings. A T6th finish at the Waste Management also earned Lowry another $203,450.

2017 and 2018 were disappointing years for Lowry, who saw his earnings fall below the $1m mark quite significantly after struggling to land strong finishes.

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However, he more than made up for that in 2019, where a total of $3.49m was earned from his win at The Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, as well as T2nd at the Canadian Open and T3rd at the RBC Heritage.

Lowry saw a dip again in 2020, with just one top-10 finish to his name and yearly earnings of $781,326, but he was far more consistent in 2021. Top-10 finishes at The Players Championship, the RBC Heritage, and The Memorial, along with a T4th at the PGA Championship helped him earn $2.64m.

A couple of big-earners in 2022 helped reach a total of $3.62m, with a runner-up slot at the Honda Classic and an incredible T3rd at The Masters bringing in roughly $870,000 each.

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Interestingly, Lowry managed to bank some respectable winnings in 2023 despite finishing outside the top-10 in the Genesis Invitational, The Masters, The PGA Championship, and the Travelers Championship. It's amazing what the odd $200,000 or $300,000 can add up to, with Lowry recording a $2.59m haul for that year.

The past couple of seasons have been far, far more profitable for Lowry. He raked in over $6m in 2024, with $1.28m coming from his playoff win alongside McIlroy at the Zurich Classic, and an even bigger $1.4m for his third-placed finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

However, 2025 was even better, with over $7m earned in total. He may not have won an event last year, but a solo second at Pebble Beach brought in $2.16m while a T2nd at the Truist Championship added a further $1.76m.

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Were it not for Lowry's collapse at the Cognizant Classic, he would have been looking strong for 2026. Still, $726,400 isn't to be sniffed at, and it looks like he will add a healthy sum with his performance at The Masters, too.

One thing's for sure, if Lowry were paid solely to make a hole in one, he'd be a very rich man indeed. He's already had aces at Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass, and now he's got two at Augusta National to set a new course record.

Overall, Lowry has earned $31,787,828 on the PGA Tour, and a further €24,059,695 ($28,234,052) on the European Tour to register a total of just over $60m throughout his career.

Shane Lowry Career Earnings: Year By Year

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year PGA Tour Earnings DP World Tour Earnings Total 2009 $36,000 $169,773* $205,773* 2010 $33,792 $585,983* $619,775* 2011 $0 $897,466* $897,466* 2012 $0 $1,169,439* $1,169,439* 2013 $148,551 $978,749* $1,127,300* 2014 $217,867 $2,062,614* $2,280,481* 2015 $502,517 $3,172,697* $3,675,214* 2016 $1,585,436 $1,421,259* $3,006,695* 2017 $831,411 $1,615,392* $2,446,803* 2018 $696,897 $1,052,889* $1,749,786* 2019 $3,490,098 $4,214,136* $7,704,234* 2020 $781,326 $707,074* $1,488,400* 2021 $2,636,597 $1,500,297* $4,136,894* 2022 $3,616,679 $3,313,611* $6,930,290* 2023 $2,588,707 $1,807,338* $4,396,045* 2024 $6,095,881 $2,856,206* $8,952,087* 2025 $7,082,794 $490,559* $7,573,353* 2026 $1,479,275 $218,362* $1,697,637* Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 TOTAL $60,021,880*

*total includes modern exchange-rate figures