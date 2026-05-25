Jim Furyk Watches Hurling Match During Ryder Cup Trip To Ireland

Team USA Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk has visited Ireland as part of the preparations for the biennial match, which will take place at Adare Manor in 2027.

However, it wasn’t just golf-related matters that were on his mind during his trip to the Emerald Isle.

The 56-year-old also took in his first-ever live hurling match. Specifically, Furyk was one of the 29,000 who attended the Munster Senior Hurling Championship match between Limerick and Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

Furyk attended the match alongside Limerick fan and Adare Manor owner JP McManus.

However, perhaps even more surprising than the sight of the 2003 US Open winner at the match was the fact that he revealed he’s a fan of the sport.

After Sunday’s match, which was won by Limerick, he told Sporting LK: “First match ever. I’ve kind of been watching a little GAA+ in the States, trying to get ready and figure out the rules, understand the game.

“A high-scoring game today, right? Five goals, 42 points, so kind of a big deal. It’s really fun to watch. These guys are amazing athletes and it’s a fun sport.

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WATCH: US Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk speaks exclusively to Sporting Limerick about hurling! #SportLK pic.twitter.com/bJE3gkodrKMay 24, 2026

“They call it the fastest field sport in the world. You hear that, but to see it live, you really get an appreciation for it.

“I’m just amazed at the distance they score from. Folks hanging off them, trying to hook them, throwing a ball up, wheel around and then boom, awkward angles and difficult shots. I’m impressed.”

While Furyk clearly enjoyed the experience, no doubt the main focus of the trip would have been on how the US can wrestle the Ryder Cup back from Team Europe, having lost the last two editions.

In 2027, Furyk will attempt to become the first US captain to win an away Ryder Cup for his country since Tom Watson in 1993.

Since then, there have been seven matches in Europe, with the US having lost all of them, including in 2018 at Le Golf National, in Furyk’s first spell as captain.

Furyk's first spell as Ryder Cup captain came in 2018 at Le Golf National (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Luke Donald’s team became the first European side to win on US soil since 2012 with a 15-13 victory at Bethpage Black.

At the time of his appointment, Furyk, who also led Team USA to victory over the Internationals at the 2024 Presidents Cup, said: “The opportunity to captain the US Ryder Cup Team for a second time is a tremendous honor.

"I am committed to putting our players in the best position to succeed as we work to reclaim the cup on European soil.”