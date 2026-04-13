Shane Lowry Quietly Posted The Joint-Worst Final Round At The Masters To Lose Over $900,000 In Prize Money

We've seen glimpses of Shane Lowry's talents this year already, but he's also shown an unwanted ability to collapse when it matters most.

Lowry went close at the Cognizant Classic but let his lead slip in the latter stages, with Nico Echavarria moving in to take the title.

Then, at The Masters, the Irishman was at -9 and had solo fourth place after three rounds, but he suffered a catastrophic final round.

In fact, while Haotong Li's nightmare on the back nine caught the eye and saw him end up with a +8 for the day, Lowry recorded an equally bad score on Sunday.

His final round of 80 saw him drop from fourth all the way down to T30 with a score of -1 for the week.

I’ve been lucky to experience some cool things in my career…today was another @TheMasters ☘️ pic.twitter.com/BRTK7IBGD0April 11, 2026

Lowry was in line for $1,080,000 had he remained in fourth place, but his final Masters payout was just $146,250. That's a whopping $933,750 less than he was tracking for, but such is the nature of Augusta National.

It was a final round that started with a bogey, and Lowry was plagued by visits to the bunkers throughout the rest of the day.

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He also bogeyed on 4 and recorded a double bogey on 5, before another three bogeys and two doubles on the back nine cemented his downfall.

Unsurprisingly, Lowry skipped media duties after posting that 80 on Sunday.

The friendship of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry pic.twitter.com/j2PfNtYuQaApril 13, 2026

Still, while Lowry's career earnings didn't receive much of a boost, he did get to see his best friend Rory McIlroy secure back-to-back Masters titles.

Just like last year, Lowry stuck around to give McIlroy a hug and congratulate him on his victory, despite probably feeling like disappearing as quickly as possible after his own poor round.

Lowry also notched his second hole-in-one at Augusta this week, adding to his previous aces at TPC Sawgrass, Pebble Beach and Houston's Memorial Park.