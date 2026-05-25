Charlie Woods Falls Short In Team TaylorMade Invitational Title Defense
The 17-year-old finished tied for 28th at the AJGA event, which was held at Pelican Golf Club in Florida
A year ago, Charlie Woods made headlines when he claimed his maiden AJGA title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational.
However, he wasn’t able to repeat that success in the defense of his title, although he still performed creditably at the Pelican Golf Club.
The 17-year-old son of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods finished four over at the Florida event, resulting in a T28 in the 72-player field.
Woods’ best round came at the start, with a two-under 68 to head to the clubhouse tied for seventh.
He followed that with two rounds of 73, with his final 18 holes featuring two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.
Ultimately, Woods finished 17 shots back of the winner, California-based Luke Ringkamp, whose rounds of 65, 68 and 64 took him to 13 under, enough to beat Bodie Brumlaw of Georgia by three.
As well as his performance in the Team TaylorMade Invitational, Woods has also made other recent appearances.
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One came at the Terra Cotta Invitational, which was held in Florida in April. On that occasion, he placed T42.
He also narrowly missed out on securing a place at US Open Final Qualifying, coming one shot short of making a playoff at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida.
Woods, who is in his senior year at the prestigious Benjamin High School, has verbally committed to Florida State University for 2027, where Miles Russell will be among his classmates.
A year ago at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, Woods claimed the most eye-catching victory of his young career at the event, finishing on 15 under to win by three over Ponte Vedra Beach's Phillip Dunham, Arkansas' Willie Gordon and Luke Colton of Texas.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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