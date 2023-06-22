Sergio Garcia Admits LIV Switch Could Affect Hall Of Fame Chances

Sergio Garcia may boast an incredible resume, but the former Masters champion isn’t feeling too confident of making it into golf’s coveted Hall of Fame in 2026, as has been reported by the Golf Channel.

The next ballot for the World Golf Hall of Fame will include three players born in 1980 – Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Garcia – all Major champions with very similar records in the game.

Yet Garcia, who also boasts the record for most points at the Ryder Cup (28.5), believes his move to LIV Golf could hamper his chances of joining illustrious company in the Hall of Fame.

Garcia made the switch to the controversial, Saudi-backed Tour last summer, and immediately, along with the likes of fellow Ryder Cup stalwarts Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, received a great deal of criticism.

Although the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have since announced a shock merger with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, which bankrolls LIV Golf, Garcia believes Scott and Rose hold an advantage over him.

“I went to LIV, so I’m probably a little behind,” said Garcia, when asked who among the trio would be considered the leading candidate to be elected. “If I didn’t go to LIV and everything that happened, probably me,” he then added.

“The next one to win a Major,” was what Scott came back with when asked who he thought would be most appealing of the three.

A strong case can be made for all three; all have a Major Championship to their name, with Rose and Scott also boasting spells as the number one player in the world.

That’s one achievement missing from Garcia’s CV, but he has won 31 times around the world and as well as claiming a Green Jacket, he’s a former winner of what is widely regarded as golf’s unofficial fifth Major, The Players Championship.

All of which would, ordinarily, probably make the 43-year-old the favourite to enter the Hall of Fame in three years’ time.

The Hall of Fame committee that votes on finalists includes PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, along with the leadership from Augusta National, PGA of America, the USGA and The R&A.