The Senior Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The 36th edition of The Senior Open takes place at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, the second time it has hosted the Major after it was chosen for the 2017 tournament.

Back then German legend Bernhard Langer claimed his third Senior Open title following a three-shot win over Corey Paving. Langer has won a fourth title since then, in 2019, and few would bet against him claiming a fifth this week, particularly as he only won the US Senior Open title a matter of weeks ago.

Not only did that hand him his 12th senior Major title, but it also made him the player with the most wins in PGA Tour Champions history with 46, surpassing Hale Irwin.

One player who’ll be hoping to stop Langer will be 2022 champion Darren Clarke. The Northern Irishman beat Padraig Harrington by one shot in the Gleneagles tournament, and he will be hopeful of more success here.

As for Harrington, he'll be expected to challenge strongly. Indeed, the Irishman has been in such excellent form that he’s even been touted as one of Luke Donald’s six captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Harrington finished second at the Senior PGA Championship in May, and he’ll be hopeful of building on that – and his victory in the 2022 US Senior Open – as he looks for his second senior Major title.

Padraig Harrington will hope to continue his recent good form in the Senior Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Local hopes will surely rest largely with Stephen Dodd. The Welshman beat Spaniard Miguel Angel Jiminez by one shot two years ago and he’ll be confident of a similarly strong performance in his homeland.

Jiminez plays this year too, as he goes in search of his second Senior Open title after he won the tournament five years ago, while another legendary Spaniard, two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, is also in the field.

As well as Dodd, another Welshman, 1991 Masters champion Ian Woosnam, will also surely receive plenty of encouragement from the crowd as the 65-year-old aims to roll back the years.

Other previous winners in the field include 2016 champion Paul Broadhurst and 2011 winner Russ Cochran, while there are plenty more big-name players hoping to impress, including former World No.2 Colin Montgomerie and 2018 European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.

Steven Alker will also fancy his chances. The New Zealander may have only achieved a career high of 120th in the world rankings, but his success in senior Majors is phenomenal. So far, he has top-10 finishes in all but two of the senior Majors he has played, including a win in the Senior PGA Championship in 2022.

Paul Lawrie, who won the 1999 Open, and two-time US Open winner Retief Goosen also play.

Players are competing for a purse of $2.75m, an increase of $250,000 on the 2022 tournament. The winner will receive $432,000.

Below is the full field for the 2023 Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl.

Senior Open Field 2023

Acosta, Gustavo

Alker, Steven

Appleby, Stuart

Archer, Phillip

Atwal, Arjun

Baker, Peter

Balfanz, John

Barcellos, Rafa

Beem, Rich

Begay, Notah

Benitez, Rafael

Bertsch, Shane

Bjørn, Thomas

Bohn, Jason

Bossert, André

Branshaw, David

Brier, Markus

Broadhurst, Paul

Brown, Simon P

Campbell, Michael

Canonica, Emanuele

Carriles, Jose Manuel

Casado, Victor

Cejka, Alex

Cévaër, Christian

Chapman, Roger

Choi, K J

Clarke, Darren

Cochran, Russ

Copsey, David

Crampton, James

Da Silva, Adilson

Damron, Robert

Day, Glen

Dennis, Clark

Dimarco, Chris

Dodd, Stephen

Dredge, Bradley

Duke, Ken

Dunlap, Scott

Eales, Paul

Estes, Bob

Evans, Gary

Fasth, Niclas

Fenn, Stephen

Fowler, Peter

Franco, Carlos

Frazar, Harrison

Fujita, Hiroyuki

Fukabori, Keiichiro

Gilford, David

Gillis, Tom

Gögele, Thomas

Golding, Philip

Gonzalez, Ricardo

Goosen, Retief

Green, Richard

Griffiths, Simon

Haeggman, Joakim

Hamerton, Grant

Hanell, Chris

Hansen, Anders

Harrington, Padraig

Henderson, Scott

Horne, Keith

Hutcheon, Greig

Humphrey, Russell

Jaidee, Thongchai

Jiménez, Miguel Ángel

Jonzon, Michael

Kang, Anthony

Kelly, Jerry

Kemp, John

Khan, Simon

Kingston, James

Labritz, Rob

Langer, Bernhard

Lawrie, Paul

Levet, Thomas

Long, Michael

Luna, Santiago

Lyons, Joe

Maggert, Jeff

Mann, Fraser

Marks, Gary

Martin, Miguel Angel

Martin, Peter

Mayfair, Billy

McCormack, Edward

McGuigan, Doug

McIntosh, Euan

McKenzie, David

McNulty, Mark

Molina, Mauricio

Montgomerie, Colin

Mooney, Damian

Muehr, Michael

Norris, Jason

Olazábal, José María

Oldcorn, Andrew

O’Connor, Eamonn

O'Neal, Timothy

Orr, Gary

Pampling, Rod

Parel, Scott

Partridge, Jason

Paterson, Brent

Petrovic, Tim

Price, Phillip

Raitt, Andrew

Randhawa, Jyoti

Reale, Michele

Remesy, Jean-François

Rivas, Jesus

Rojahin, Oyvind

Russell, Raymond

Sandelin, Jarmo

Sapere, Todd

Senden, John

Shacklady, David

Short Jr, Wesley

Singh, Jeev Milkha

Singh, Vijay

Sjöland, Patrik

Storgaard, Knud

Strawn, Rusty

Streeter, Paul

Suneson, Carl

Tanigawa, Ken

Thompson, Neil

Tinworth, Richard

Tinning, Steen

Tiziani, Mario

Toledo, Esteban

Uresti, Omar

Van De Velde, Jean

Wallace, Harold

Weinhart, Tim

Weir, Mike

Wi, Charlie

Williams, Chris

Wilson, Peter

Wolstenholme, Gary

Woosnam, Ian

Yang, Y.E.

Where Is The 2023 Senior Open? The 2023 Senior Open returns to Royal Porthcawl for the first time since 2017. The links offers dramatic views of the sea from almost all areas of the course, and is generally considered the best in Wales.