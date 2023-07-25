The Senior Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
A star-studded field heads to Royal Porthcawl in Wales for the 36th edition of the senior Major
The 36th edition of The Senior Open takes place at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, the second time it has hosted the Major after it was chosen for the 2017 tournament.
Back then German legend Bernhard Langer claimed his third Senior Open title following a three-shot win over Corey Paving. Langer has won a fourth title since then, in 2019, and few would bet against him claiming a fifth this week, particularly as he only won the US Senior Open title a matter of weeks ago.
Not only did that hand him his 12th senior Major title, but it also made him the player with the most wins in PGA Tour Champions history with 46, surpassing Hale Irwin.
One player who’ll be hoping to stop Langer will be 2022 champion Darren Clarke. The Northern Irishman beat Padraig Harrington by one shot in the Gleneagles tournament, and he will be hopeful of more success here.
As for Harrington, he'll be expected to challenge strongly. Indeed, the Irishman has been in such excellent form that he’s even been touted as one of Luke Donald’s six captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Harrington finished second at the Senior PGA Championship in May, and he’ll be hopeful of building on that – and his victory in the 2022 US Senior Open – as he looks for his second senior Major title.
Local hopes will surely rest largely with Stephen Dodd. The Welshman beat Spaniard Miguel Angel Jiminez by one shot two years ago and he’ll be confident of a similarly strong performance in his homeland.
Jiminez plays this year too, as he goes in search of his second Senior Open title after he won the tournament five years ago, while another legendary Spaniard, two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, is also in the field.
As well as Dodd, another Welshman, 1991 Masters champion Ian Woosnam, will also surely receive plenty of encouragement from the crowd as the 65-year-old aims to roll back the years.
Other previous winners in the field include 2016 champion Paul Broadhurst and 2011 winner Russ Cochran, while there are plenty more big-name players hoping to impress, including former World No.2 Colin Montgomerie and 2018 European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.
Steven Alker will also fancy his chances. The New Zealander may have only achieved a career high of 120th in the world rankings, but his success in senior Majors is phenomenal. So far, he has top-10 finishes in all but two of the senior Majors he has played, including a win in the Senior PGA Championship in 2022.
Paul Lawrie, who won the 1999 Open, and two-time US Open winner Retief Goosen also play.
Players are competing for a purse of $2.75m, an increase of $250,000 on the 2022 tournament. The winner will receive $432,000.
Below is the full field for the 2023 Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl.
Senior Open Field 2023
- Acosta, Gustavo
- Alker, Steven
- Appleby, Stuart
- Archer, Phillip
- Atwal, Arjun
- Baker, Peter
- Balfanz, John
- Barcellos, Rafa
- Beem, Rich
- Begay, Notah
- Benitez, Rafael
- Bertsch, Shane
- Bjørn, Thomas
- Bohn, Jason
- Bossert, André
- Branshaw, David
- Brier, Markus
- Broadhurst, Paul
- Brown, Simon P
- Campbell, Michael
- Canonica, Emanuele
- Carriles, Jose Manuel
- Casado, Victor
- Cejka, Alex
- Cévaër, Christian
- Chapman, Roger
- Choi, K J
- Clarke, Darren
- Cochran, Russ
- Copsey, David
- Crampton, James
- Da Silva, Adilson
- Damron, Robert
- Day, Glen
- Dennis, Clark
- Dimarco, Chris
- Dodd, Stephen
- Dredge, Bradley
- Duke, Ken
- Dunlap, Scott
- Eales, Paul
- Estes, Bob
- Evans, Gary
- Fasth, Niclas
- Fenn, Stephen
- Fowler, Peter
- Franco, Carlos
- Frazar, Harrison
- Fujita, Hiroyuki
- Fukabori, Keiichiro
- Gilford, David
- Gillis, Tom
- Gögele, Thomas
- Golding, Philip
- Gonzalez, Ricardo
- Goosen, Retief
- Green, Richard
- Griffiths, Simon
- Haeggman, Joakim
- Hamerton, Grant
- Hanell, Chris
- Hansen, Anders
- Harrington, Padraig
- Henderson, Scott
- Horne, Keith
- Hutcheon, Greig
- Humphrey, Russell
- Jaidee, Thongchai
- Jiménez, Miguel Ángel
- Jonzon, Michael
- Kang, Anthony
- Kelly, Jerry
- Kemp, John
- Khan, Simon
- Kingston, James
- Labritz, Rob
- Langer, Bernhard
- Lawrie, Paul
- Levet, Thomas
- Long, Michael
- Luna, Santiago
- Lyons, Joe
- Maggert, Jeff
- Mann, Fraser
- Marks, Gary
- Martin, Miguel Angel
- Martin, Peter
- Mayfair, Billy
- McCormack, Edward
- McGuigan, Doug
- McIntosh, Euan
- McKenzie, David
- McNulty, Mark
- Molina, Mauricio
- Montgomerie, Colin
- Mooney, Damian
- Muehr, Michael
- Norris, Jason
- Olazábal, José María
- Oldcorn, Andrew
- O’Connor, Eamonn
- O'Neal, Timothy
- Orr, Gary
- Pampling, Rod
- Parel, Scott
- Partridge, Jason
- Paterson, Brent
- Petrovic, Tim
- Price, Phillip
- Raitt, Andrew
- Randhawa, Jyoti
- Reale, Michele
- Remesy, Jean-François
- Rivas, Jesus
- Rojahin, Oyvind
- Russell, Raymond
- Sandelin, Jarmo
- Sapere, Todd
- Senden, John
- Shacklady, David
- Short Jr, Wesley
- Singh, Jeev Milkha
- Singh, Vijay
- Sjöland, Patrik
- Storgaard, Knud
- Strawn, Rusty
- Streeter, Paul
- Suneson, Carl
- Tanigawa, Ken
- Thompson, Neil
- Tinworth, Richard
- Tinning, Steen
- Tiziani, Mario
- Toledo, Esteban
- Uresti, Omar
- Van De Velde, Jean
- Wallace, Harold
- Weinhart, Tim
- Weir, Mike
- Wi, Charlie
- Williams, Chris
- Wilson, Peter
- Wolstenholme, Gary
- Woosnam, Ian
- Yang, Y.E.
Where Is The 2023 Senior Open?
The 2023 Senior Open returns to Royal Porthcawl for the first time since 2017. The links offers dramatic views of the sea from almost all areas of the course, and is generally considered the best in Wales.
Who Is Playing In The Senior Open?
A host of the game's legends are in the field, including two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, former World No.2 Colin Montgomerie and Team Europe Ryder Cup hero Jose Maria Olazabal.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
