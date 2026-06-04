Rory McIlroy And Aaron Rai Have Taken This Iconic Putter Range To Major Success In 2026... And It's Now Available To Buy

TaylorMade has announced the launch of an all-new Spider Tour putter family, with a torched PVD finish featuring among the traditional and new designs

Matt Cradock's avatar
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Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai celebrate their Major triumphs on the 18th green, with a circle featuring four different TaylorMade putters
(Image credit: Getty Images/TaylorMade)

Throughout 2026, the TaylorMade Spider range has dominated on the greens, earning wins at The Masters and PGA Championship, while also racking up multiple PGA Tour titles.

Now, after being first teased in April, the brand has announced the launch of an all-new Spider Tour family, with two new models and a new torched PVD finish available across the four different heads.

Multiple TaylorMade Spider Tour putters lined up alongside a bag

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Used by Rory McIlroy at Augusta National, the torched PVD finish was actually inspired by his Spider Tour X, and will be available on that model, as well as the standard Spider Tour.

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Amassing five wins on the PGA Tour in a six week spell, the two traditional heads are also alongside two new designs that have been implemented, these are the Spider Tour F and Spider Tour V, with the latter used by Aaron Rai during his Major win at Aronimink Golf Club.

The high Moment of Inertia of the Spider family's design combine with TaylorMade's white TPU Pure Roll insert produces a high level of forgiveness with a soft feel.

What's more, the patented True Path alignment system is available across select models, which helps provide players with clear and concise help as they line up their putts to the hole.

A close-up of the crown and face of the TaylorMade Spider Tour putter

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Available at trusted retail outlets from June 4th, the four putters feature in an array of different configurations to suit a variety of putting stroke types and preferences.

You can check out the full specs of each Spider putter below, with the cost of all the flat sticks in the line-up being £299 / €399.

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Configurations

TaylorMade Spider Tour

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

TaylorMade Spider Tour F

TaylorMade Spider Tour V

Hosels

L-Neck

Small Slant

Double Bend (Counter Balance)

Small Slant

L-Neck

Double Bend

L-Neck

Double Bend

L-Neck

Alignment

Single Sight Line (L-Neck)

True Path (Small Slant & Double Bend)

True Path (All Models)

Single Sight Line (Small Slant)

Single Sight Line (Both Models)

Single Sight Line

Hand

RH/LH (All Models)

RH/LH (All Models)

RH/LH (Double Bend)

RH Only (L-Neck)

RH Only

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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