Rory McIlroy And Aaron Rai Have Taken This Iconic Putter Range To Major Success In 2026... And It's Now Available To Buy

Throughout 2026, the TaylorMade Spider range has dominated on the greens, earning wins at The Masters and PGA Championship, while also racking up multiple PGA Tour titles.

Now, after being first teased in April, the brand has announced the launch of an all-new Spider Tour family, with two new models and a new torched PVD finish available across the four different heads.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Used by Rory McIlroy at Augusta National, the torched PVD finish was actually inspired by his Spider Tour X, and will be available on that model, as well as the standard Spider Tour.

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Amassing five wins on the PGA Tour in a six week spell, the two traditional heads are also alongside two new designs that have been implemented, these are the Spider Tour F and Spider Tour V, with the latter used by Aaron Rai during his Major win at Aronimink Golf Club.

The high Moment of Inertia of the Spider family's design combine with TaylorMade's white TPU Pure Roll insert produces a high level of forgiveness with a soft feel.

What's more, the patented True Path alignment system is available across select models, which helps provide players with clear and concise help as they line up their putts to the hole.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Available at trusted retail outlets from June 4th, the four putters feature in an array of different configurations to suit a variety of putting stroke types and preferences.

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You can check out the full specs of each Spider putter below, with the cost of all the flat sticks in the line-up being £299 / €399.