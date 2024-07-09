Scottish Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The tee times for the first two rounds of the Scottish Open have been announced, with defending champion Rory McIlroy headlining a strong field competing at The Renaissance Club.

Just a week before the fourth and final Major of the year, The Open Championship, the Scottish Open will see some of the best players in the world test their skills at the North Berwick links.

McIlroy, among several big names in the field, returns to action for the first time since his US Open collapse at Pinehurst, where he fell short by one stroke in an agonizing defeat to Bryson DeChambeau.

The world No.2 will be looking to become the first player to win back-to-back Scottish Open titles and add to his two PGA Tour wins this season.

He will tee off alongside last year’s runner-up Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland at 3.28am ET (8.28am BST).

Another notable group sees world No.3 Xander Schauffele alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark teeing off at 3.39am ET (8.39am BST).

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg is another intriguing grouping, with the trio teeing off at 8.43am ET (1.43pm BST).

The 156-man field will compete for a share of the $9 million total purse, with the winner getting $1.62m.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Six of the top-seven players in the world are in the field, with the only absentee being world No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler confirmed after his sixth victory of the season at the Travelers Championship that he would be taking a short break before playing The Open, the Olympics, and the final three playoff events in the FedEx Cup.

The Scottish Open – which is co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World Tours – is also the final chance for players from the European circuit to qualify for The Open, with three spots on offer.

Here are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club:

Scottish Open Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

1st tee/10th tee

2.00am (7.00am): Kevin Yu, Aaron Cockerill, Hurly Long/Andrew Novak, Ryo Hisatsune, Marcus Armitage

Andrew Putnam, Joost Luiten, Callum Shinkwin/Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Connor Syme

Nico Achavarria, Aaron Rai, Ugo Coussaud/Davis Thompson, Laurie Canter, Jesper Svensson

Emiliano Grillo, Dale Whitnell, Jordan Smith/Denny McCarthy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keita Nakajima

Erik van Rooyen, David Law, Simon Forsström/Will Zalatoris, Rikuya Hoshino, Rasmus Højgaard

Kurt Kitayama, Ashun Wu, Yannik Paul/Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Padraig Harrington

Vincent Norrman, Dylan Frittelli, Daniel Brown/Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Sebastian Soderberg

K.H. Lee, Oliver Wilson, Nacho Elvira/Matthieu Pavon, Tom Kim, Max Homa

Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Jordan Gumberg/Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

Austin Eckroat, Maximilian Kieffer, Haotong Li/Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

Chris Gotterup, Jason Scrivener, Matthew Baldwin/Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Guido Migliozzi

Matt Wallace, Sanghyun Park, Adrian Otaegui/Alex Noren, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeff Winther

Matti Schmid, Matthew Jordan, Cole Rueck/Max Greyserman, Junghwan Lee, Richard Mansell

Adam Hadwin, Darius Van Driel, Yuto Katsuragawa/Sam Stevens, Nick Bachem, Alex Fitzpatrick

Si Woo Kim, Pablo Larrazabal, Romain Langasque/Chandler Phillips,

Si Woo Kim, Pablo Larrazabal, Romain Langasque/Chandler Phillips, Alexander Björk, Julien Guerrier

7.37am (12.37pm): Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, Scott Jamieson/Luke List, Matthew Southgate, Daniel Hillier

Cam Davis, Sungjae Im, Marcel Siem/Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger, Richie Ramsay

Luke Donald, Thomas Detry, Tom McKibbin/Thorbjørn Olesen, Jorge Campillo, Sean Crocker

Sahith Theegala, Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez/Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Adri Arnaus

Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Matteo Manassero/Brice Garnett, Gary Woodland, Dan Bradbury

Justin Thomas, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox/Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Antoine Rozner

Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa/Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki, Grant Forrest

Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Ewen Ferguson/Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin, Niklas Norgaard

Nick Taylor, Justin Rose, Calum Hill/Ben Kohles, Louis de Jager, Jeong Woo Ham

Harris English, Ockie Strydom, Todd Clements/Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim, Daniel Gavins

Harris English, Ockie Strydom, Todd Clements/Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim, Daniel Gavins 9.27am (2.27pm): Justin Lower, Masahiro Kawamura, Shubhankar Sharma/Taylor Montgomery, Jens Dantorp, Santiago Tarrio

