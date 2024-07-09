Scottish Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
The Scottish Open sees some of the best players from the PGA and DP World Tours in action, just one week before the final Major of the year
The tee times for the first two rounds of the Scottish Open have been announced, with defending champion Rory McIlroy headlining a strong field competing at The Renaissance Club.
Just a week before the fourth and final Major of the year, The Open Championship, the Scottish Open will see some of the best players in the world test their skills at the North Berwick links.
McIlroy, among several big names in the field, returns to action for the first time since his US Open collapse at Pinehurst, where he fell short by one stroke in an agonizing defeat to Bryson DeChambeau.
The world No.2 will be looking to become the first player to win back-to-back Scottish Open titles and add to his two PGA Tour wins this season.
He will tee off alongside last year’s runner-up Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland at 3.28am ET (8.28am BST).
Another notable group sees world No.3 Xander Schauffele alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark teeing off at 3.39am ET (8.39am BST).
Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg is another intriguing grouping, with the trio teeing off at 8.43am ET (1.43pm BST).
The 156-man field will compete for a share of the $9 million total purse, with the winner getting $1.62m.
Six of the top-seven players in the world are in the field, with the only absentee being world No.1 Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler confirmed after his sixth victory of the season at the Travelers Championship that he would be taking a short break before playing The Open, the Olympics, and the final three playoff events in the FedEx Cup.
The Scottish Open – which is co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World Tours – is also the final chance for players from the European circuit to qualify for The Open, with three spots on offer.
Here are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club:
Scottish Open Tee Times - Round One
ET (BST)
1st tee/10th tee
- 2.00am (7.00am): Kevin Yu, Aaron Cockerill, Hurly Long/Andrew Novak, Ryo Hisatsune, Marcus Armitage
- 2.11am (7.11am): Andrew Putnam, Joost Luiten, Callum Shinkwin/Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Connor Syme
- 2.11am (7.22am): Nico Achavarria, Aaron Rai, Ugo Coussaud/Davis Thompson, Laurie Canter, Jesper Svensson
- 2.33am (7.33am): Emiliano Grillo, Dale Whitnell, Jordan Smith/Denny McCarthy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keita Nakajima
- 2.44am (7.44am): Erik van Rooyen, David Law, Simon Forsström/Will Zalatoris, Rikuya Hoshino, Rasmus Højgaard
- 2.55am (7.55am): Kurt Kitayama, Ashun Wu, Yannik Paul/Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Padraig Harrington
- 3.06am (8.06am): Vincent Norrman, Dylan Frittelli, Daniel Brown/Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Sebastian Soderberg
- 3.17am (8.17am): K.H. Lee, Oliver Wilson, Nacho Elvira/Matthieu Pavon, Tom Kim, Max Homa
- 3.28am (8.28am): Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Jordan Gumberg/Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland
- 3.39am (8.39am): Austin Eckroat, Maximilian Kieffer, Haotong Li/Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 3.50am (8.50am): Chris Gotterup, Jason Scrivener, Matthew Baldwin/Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Guido Migliozzi
- 4.01am (9.01am): Matt Wallace, Sanghyun Park, Adrian Otaegui/Alex Noren, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeff Winther
- 4.12am (9.12am): Matti Schmid, Matthew Jordan, Cole Rueck/Max Greyserman, Junghwan Lee, Richard Mansell
- 7.15am (12.15pm): Adam Hadwin, Darius Van Driel, Yuto Katsuragawa/Sam Stevens, Nick Bachem, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 7.26am (12.26pm): Si Woo Kim, Pablo Larrazabal, Romain Langasque/Chandler Phillips,
- Alexander Björk, Julien Guerrier
- 7.37am (12.37pm): Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, Scott Jamieson/Luke List, Matthew Southgate, Daniel Hillier
- 7.48am (12.48pm): Cam Davis, Sungjae Im, Marcel Siem/Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger, Richie Ramsay
- 7.59am (12.59pm): Luke Donald, Thomas Detry, Tom McKibbin/Thorbjørn Olesen, Jorge Campillo, Sean Crocker
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Sahith Theegala, Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez/Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Adri Arnaus
- 8.21am (1.21pm): Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Matteo Manassero/Brice Garnett, Gary Woodland, Dan Bradbury
- 8.32am (1.32pm): Justin Thomas, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox/Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Antoine Rozner
- 8.43am (1.43pm): Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa/Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki, Grant Forrest
- 8.54am (1.54pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Ewen Ferguson/Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin, Niklas Norgaard
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Nick Taylor, Justin Rose, Calum Hill/Ben Kohles, Louis de Jager, Jeong Woo Ham
- 9.16am (2.16pm): Harris English, Ockie Strydom, Todd Clements/Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim, Daniel Gavins
- 9.27am (2.27pm): Justin Lower, Masahiro Kawamura, Shubhankar Sharma/Taylor Montgomery, Jens Dantorp, Santiago Tarrio
Scottish Open Tee Times - Round Two
ET (BST)
1st tee/10th tee
- 2.00am (7.00am): Sam Stevens, Nick Bachem, Alex Fitzpatrick/Adam Hadwin, Darius Van Driel, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 2.11am (7.11am): Chandler Phillips, Alexander Björk, Julien Guerrier/Si Woo Kim, Pablo Larrazabal, Romain Langasque
- 2.22am (7.22am): Luke List, Matthew Southgate, Daniel Hillier/Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, Scott Jamieson
- 2.33am (7.33am): Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger, Richie Ramsay/Cam Davis, Sungjae Im, Marcel Siem
- 2.44am (7.44am): Thorbjørn Olesen, Jorge Campillo, Sean Crocker/Luke Donald, Thomas Detry, Tom McKibbin
- 2.55am (7.55am): Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Adri Arnaus/Sahith Theegala, Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez
- 3.06am (8.06am): Brice Garnett, Gary Woodland, Dan Bradbury/Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Matteo Manassero
- 3.17am (8.17am): Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Antoine Rozner/Justin Thomas, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox
- 3.28am (8.28am): Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki, Grant Forrest/Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 3.39am (8.39am): Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin, Niklas Norgaard/Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Ewen Ferguson
- 3.50am (8.50am): Ben Kohles, Louis de Jager, Jeong Woo Ham/Nick Taylor, Justin Rose, Calum Hill
- 4.01am (9.01am): Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim, Daniel Gavins/Harris English, Ockie Strydom, Todd Clements
- 4.12am (9.12am): Taylor Montgomery, Jens Dantorp, Santiago Tarrio/Justin Lower, Masahiro Kawamura, Shubhankar Sharma
- 7.15am (12.15pm): Andrew Novak, Ryo Hisatsune, Marcus Armitage/Kevin Yu, Aaron Cockerill, Hurly Long
- 7.26am (12.26pm): Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Connor Syme/Andrew Putnam, Joost Luiten, Callum Shinkwin
- 7.37am (12.37pm): Davis Thompson, Laurie Canter, Jesper Svensson/Nico Echavarria, Aaron Rai, Ugo Coussaud
- 7.48am (12:48pm): Denny McCarthy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keita Nakajima/Emiliano Grillo, Dale Whitnell, Jordan Smith
- 7.59am (12.59pm): Will Zalatoris, Rikuya Hoshino, Rasmus Højgaard/Erik van Rooyen, David Law, Simon Forsström
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Padraig Harrington/Kurt Kitayama, Ashun Wu, Yannik Paul
- 8.21am (1.21pm): Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Sebastian Soderberg/Vincent Norrman, Dylan Frittelli, Daniel Brown
- 8.31am (1.32pm): Matthieu Pavon, Tom Kim, Max Homa/K.H. Lee, Oliver Wilson, Nacho Elvira
- 8.43am (1.43pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland/Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Jordan Gumberg
- 8.54am (1.54pm): Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood/Austin Eckroat, Maximilian Kieffer, Haotong Li
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Guido Migliozzi/Chris Gotterup, Jason Scrivener, Matthew Baldwin
- 9.16am (2.16pm): Alex Noren, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeff Winther/Matt Wallace, Sanghyun Park, Adrian Otaegui
- 9.27am (2.27pm): Max Greyserman, Junghwan Lee, Richard Mansell/Matti Schmid, Matthew Jordan, Cole Rueck
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
