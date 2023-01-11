Report: Cameron Young Among PGA Tour Players Lined Up For Saudi International

PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young is reportedly one of the players who has been granted permission by the Tour to appear in next month’s PIF Saudi International.

Golfweek (opens in new tab)reports that Young, along with Lucas Herbert, Cameron Champ and three Korn Ferry Tour players, have been granted waivers to compete in the event at the Kingdom’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

The tournament is controversial because it was created by the Saudi Public Investment Fund – the same organisation funding the PGA Tour’s bitter rival LIV Golf. Last year, the PGA Tour refused to grant waivers to members wishing to play in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in London and instead suspended those who did. As a result, the two organisations are now embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit over the futures of certain LIV Golf players on the PGA Tour.

The first PIF Saudi International was held in 2019 as part of the DP World Tour schedule, which is also locked in a legal battle with LIV Golf. However, this year, the event is part of the Asian Tour, which explains why the PGA Tour has not taken a similar stance against members wishing to compete in the tournament. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan also addressed the issue at last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he confirmed that releases were “treated in the exact same manner that they were in 2022”.

Herbert’s agent, Davis Holman, confirmed to Golfweek that his client intended to play in the tournament – something he has done in the previous three years. On his reasoning for doing so, Holman said: “He has played the event in the past, enjoys the golf course and it fits well into his playing schedule following the Dubai Desert Classic.”

The PGA Tour has not confirmed who has been granted releases. Elsewhere, the new LIV Golf season begins next month, and CEO Greg Norman has previously stated his desire to secure the signings of seven new players.