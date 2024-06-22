Sarah Schmelzel And Amy Yang Share Lead At Women's PGA Championship As Lexi Thompson Remains In Contention
Schmelzel and Yang are tied at the top after a difficult day two of the Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee, with several big names chasing
Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang are tied for the lead at the Women’s PGA Championship after a tricky second round that saw only seven players break 70.
Sahalee Country Club – with its narrow fairways and firm greens – continued to challenge the best women’s players in the world at the year’s third Major, with several big names, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda, failing to make the cut.
American Schmelzel and Yang of South Korea will take a two-stroke lead into the weekend, ahead of first-round leader Lexi Thompson, Hinako Shibuno and former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko.
Schmelzel carded the joint best round of the day – along with Hae Ran Ryu – with a five-under 67, shooting six birdies and one bogey to sit at six-under for the tournament.
The 30-year-old, who is still chasing her first win on the LPGA Tour, sunk two big putts to end her round with back-to-back birdies: “Just staying really patient out there,” Schmelzel said about the key to her round. “Staying aggressive off the tees is kind of our game plan this week. I drove it really well, so fortunately I was able to take advantage of having some shorter irons in today.
“Saw a few putts go in early, which always helps build the confidence for the rest of the day and fortunately just kept the momentum all day.”
Yang, an LPGA Tour veteran who is still yet to finish in the top 20 this season, also played great golf on day two, shooting a bogey-free 68 to join Schmelzel on six-under.
She said she came into the tournament with a back issue, which flared up on day two, but it ended up helping her stay fully focussed on each shot: “Obviously my back had been bothering me last few days, but I was still striking the ball really well yesterday, and so I thought it would be fine,” she said after her round.
“I woke up today and starting a few holes [and] was feeling a little pain on my lower back, but I fought through really well and that actually gave me more focus out there; made sure I put even more like focus on each shot. Yeah, it worked out well.”
Yang said tee shots are crucial at the difficult Sahalee, but the 34-year-old was relishing the challenge.
“Fairways are so tight, tee balls are so important. Yeah, it's just very challenging out there, and I enjoy being out there.”
Thompson, who recently announced that she will be retiring at the end of this season, is hoping to add to her one Major win at the Chevron Championship in 2014. The 29-year-old backed up her first-round 68 with a 72 on day two to stay in contention at four-under, alongside Ko and Shibuno.
“Honestly, even is a great score out here, too,” Thompson said after her round. “It's perfect weather so not super windy. Just a difficult golf course and they go and tuck some pins.
“Pars are good out there. Always important to start off with a good round especially yesterday shooting four-under. So very grateful and just took it into today. Had a great front nine and had a few hiccups on the back nine, but it happens out here. Also made a lot good putts, so really going to build on that.”
Ryu, Miyu Yamashita and Leona Maguire are three back of the lead at three-under, while Madelene Sagstrom, Ally Ewing and Lauren Hartlage are a further shot behind at two-under.
Korda, who has already won six times this season including a Major, had a day to forget, falling from second on day one to missing the cut after a nine-over 81.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
