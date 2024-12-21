What Rory McIlroy Thinks The TGL Will Do 'A Little Bit Better' Than LIV Golf
The Boston Common Golf player believes the team element of the TGL will be more appealing to fans than the LIV Golf format
Rory McIlroy believes the TGL, which begins in January, will offer a better example of how to incorporate team competition than LIV Golf.
The four-time Major winner is a co-founder of the tech-infused contest along with Tiger Woods, and he spoke to the media to promote a GolfPass docuseries, unCOMMON: Building a Boston Sports Team, focused on his team, Boston Common Golf.
He explained that the connection of the six teams to geographical areas will help fans relate to the franchises. He said: “I think that's what TGL has done maybe a little bit better to connect with certain fan bases than, say, LIV, for example."
LIV Golf has placed a huge emphasis on its own team aspect, with 13 line-ups of four competing in each regular event in a team competition alongside a simultaneous individual strokeplay contest.
However, there are doubts over whether the format will gain the necessary traction, with many golf fans more invested in the individual battles among the 54 players.
Meanwhile, the format has also been criticized by key figures within the game, including Ernie Els, who claimed it isn’t “proper golf,” and Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who described it as “laughable.”
LIV Golf’s team names are also not associated with particular regions and, according to McIlroy, that could be to the TGL’s advantage.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He added: "Team golf has been around since 1927 in the professional game, you go back to a Ryder Cup. But I think the one thing what TGL has done a good job of is trying to locate the different teams in cities or geographies where you can really plug into the wider sports fans of that city."
As well as McIlroy’s team, TGL will also have teams linked to Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Florida, in some cases with players associated with those areas.
That includes McIlroy's team, which includes Keegan Bradley, who has strong links to the area. He added: "Everyone knowing the intensity in which Boston fans support their teams, trying to plug into that. Plugging into the Red Sox fans and obviously everyone else … the Celtics or the Bruins or the Patriots, I think that to me at least gives you a connection to something, which is great.
"We've got Keegan who is from that area so he is so proud to be playing for a Boston sports team. We have that in our favor as well.”
McIlroy also believes there is room in the schedule for another golf contest and that TGL won’t take anything away from the regular season. He said: "There's only so much golf we can all play. I see this as being complementary to everything else that is going on in the world of golf.
"I'm still a traditionalist in a lot of ways. There's no replicating championship golf. That's always going to be around. But there are certain things we can do to innovate and appeal to a younger demographic.”
TGL begins on 7 January with coverage on ESPN when New York Golf Club faces The Bay Golf Club. Boston Common Golf makes its debut on 27 January against Woods’s Jupiter Links Golf Club.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
PNC Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tiger And Charlie Woods Get Campaign Underway
The father-son duo of Tiger and Charlie Woods are the main attraction at the PNC Championship, where a number of big names are competing in Florida
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Ladies European Tour Q-School Results: Curtis Cup Stars Among LET Q-School Winners
Daniela Darquea topped the standings at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech, with 24 players securing their playing rights on the Ladies European Tour for 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy And Scottie Scheffler Spotted Wearing Prototype Nike Shoes At The Showdown
The World No.1 and No.3 have worn Nike footwear for years and, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the pair were spotted donning some never-seen before models
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Coat, Hit-It-Further Juice, And Player's Dad Struck With Ball: The Showdown Moments You Might Have Missed
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy cruised to victory at the much-anticipated TV match against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, and there were a handful of notable moments along the way at Shadow Creek
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Showdown Payout: What Did Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Win In Vegas?
Scheffler and McIlroy dominated proceedings at The Showdown and, in the process, secured a $5 million payday each in the form of the crypto-based coin 'CRO'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch The Showdown: Live Stream, TV Channels For Scheffler & McIlroy vs Koepka & DeChambeau
The PGA Tour vs LIV Golf League pairs match is being played for a reported purse of $10million in cryptocurrency
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
The Showdown: What You Need To Know Ahead Of PGA Tour Vs LIV Golf Clash
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are preparing to take on Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in an exhibition match at Shadow Creek Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Watch: Tiger Woods Takes Swing At TGL Simulator
The 15-time Major winner has been filmed taking a shot at the TGL’s giant simulator ahead of the contest’s launch in January
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Was Really About Us Taking This Into Our Own Hands' - McIlroy On How PGA Tour-LIV Golf Showdown Came To Fruition
Rory McIlroy says the players organized the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Showdown match themselves to show fans they're trying to bring the sport back together
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘To Say That McIlroy’s Season Was Not A Success Is Wide Of The Mark’
To say it's been a dramatic 2024 for Rory McIlroy is a bit of an understatement, with the four-time Major winner going through multiple highs and lows this year
By Matt Cradock Published