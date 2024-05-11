'I’ve Not Had An Offer, But I Wouldn’t Have Said Yes Anyway' - Ernie Els Claims LIV Isn't 'Proper Golf' In Damning Assessment
The four-time Major winner also claimed that he hopes a deal can be struck between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund who back the LIV Golf League
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf League vary in numerous ways, particularly with regard to the format. Not only is there a team aspect, but LIV Golf uses a 54-hole format and shotgun start which some professionals don't seem keen on.
One of those who has voiced his disdain at the format is Jon Rahm, who actually called on LIV to expand its number of holes to 72 per event and previously stated that it was "not a golf tournament".
Now, in an interview with Yellowhammer News, four-time Major winner Ernie Els has given his thoughts on LIV, with the South African claiming he wouldn't have joined the League, no matter what stage of his career.
During the interview, Els stated: "No, I’ve not had an offer, but I wouldn’t have said yes anyway. Listen, I know some of the Saudi guys; they genuinely love the game of golf. But the LIV current format is not proper golf. It wouldn’t have been for me, whatever stage of my career I was at.”
One of the big stories that dominates golf right now is when a deal will be struck between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the backers of the LIV Golf League.
Announced in June 2023, it has been almost a year since the shock framework agreement announcement was made but it's still unclear as to when golf's ongoing civil war will end. According to Els, though, a deal must come sooner rather than later, with the 54-year-old stating: “Obviously I hope they can work out their differences, because this mess is not good for our sport. We’ll have to see."
Els then went on to add: "But the fact remains, to my mind, the LIV golf format doesn’t work, not in the way they’re playing at the moment. Maybe there’s a place for team golf within the global schedule – maybe put some teams together, play a two-month happy season, so to speak. But the rest of the year, let’s play real golf.”
Within LIV Golf is Stinger GC, a quartet made up of South Africans Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester. Speaking back in February 2023, Els claimed that he still remains friends with the South African players, but was "disappointed they never asked me my opinion" prior to joining LIV Golf.
Speaking to the Palm Beach Post at the time, Els stated: "I had them in the foundation [in South Africa], looked after them as youngsters. They flew with me, they stayed at my house. Kind of nurtured them to get onto the PGA Tour. It just was done in a way I didn’t like."
