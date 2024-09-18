Rory McIlroy Outlines Two Issues He Sees As Stumbling Blocks In PGA Tour/PIF Talks

Rory McIlroy sees two stumbling blocks in finally getting a deal done between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf.

The four-time Major winner is preparing for this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, which comes the week after further discussions were held between representatives from the PGA Tour and the PIF in New York.

McIlroy admitted that the legal issues, which include the Department of Justice investigating the potential deal, and the desires of players, could be pivotal to the outcome.

In his pre-tournament press conference, McIlroy was asked what could hold up the deal and he responded: “Department of Justice. Maybe different interests from the players' side. I'd say - it's pretty similar."

He then outlined what he saw as potential issues from the perspective of players. “I'd say maybe half the players on LIV want the deal to get done; half probably don't. I'd say it's probably similar on the PGA Tour.

“Because just like anything, everyone's looking out for themselves and their best interests. You know, it would benefit some people for a deal not to get done, but it would obviously benefit some people for a deal to get done."

Those comments come a day after it was reported by Bloomberg that there are potential issues over how LIV golfers could be reintegrated onto the PGA Tour after being paid huge sums to join LIV Golf.

McIlroy also thinks the fact the PGA Tour is run by its members is another problem. He added: “I think there's different opinions amongst the players about what should happen, and I think when you have a members' run organisation, it complicates things a little bit, especially when should of those players are having to make decisions on the business side of things.

“So those are the two. I think the tours want it to happen. The investors certainly want it to happen because they can see the benefit for themselves. But right now, it's DOJ and differing opinions of the players.”

Despite those potential sticking points, McIlroy thinks there is room for optimism following last week’s meetings, but that the hurdle of the Department of Justice will require everyone pulling in the same direction.

“I think one of the stumbling blocks is the Department of Justice, and I think - I think trying to approach that from a collaborative standpoint, I think seems to be the best way forward.

“So yeah, I think to me it seems like the people that are really making the decisions are all rowing in the same direction, which is a really good thing. And even if they are all rowing in the same direction, it still doesn't mean that a deal may get done because it's just a very complicated set of circumstances. But yeah, from what I hear, there's optimism there, and that's good to see.”

An offshoot of the ongoing divide is the question over LIV golfers' involvement in the Ryder Cup. Ian Poulter is one player who has expressed a desire to eventually become Team Europe captain.

Rory McIlroy has doubts over the practicality of Ian Poulter's Ryder Cup captaincy ambitions (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup legend told Global News Today: "It’s been a huge part of my golfing life, some of the proudest moments of my career. I’m hopeful one day there’s a sense of coming together that would enable the likes of myself… the opportunity to be able to become Captain. Let’s see what happens, there’s going to need to be some compromise. I'm hopeful one day we’ll see it."

However, McIlroy thinks the fact LIV golfers are separated from other players, aside from the Majors, could be a problem.

He explained: “I think it's hard because we don't really see them anymore... You know, you need someone around that's comfortable. You look at what Luke [Donald] has done the last few years, he's really made an effort to come over. He played in Czech Republic. He was in Switzerland.”

He added: “With the guys that left, Poulter, Westwood, how can these young up and comers, you know, build a rapport with them when they are never here? You can't see them. I think that's a really important part of a Ryder Cup and a Ryder Cup captaincy.”

'It Would Be Nice To Just Get Another Win On The Board'

Rory McIlroy is looking for his first win since May (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onto matters at hand, McIlroy admitted he is battling illness ahead of this week’s event. He said: "I'm okay. I feel a bit better than I was yesterday. Poppy's had a cough for a couple weeks. Gave it to me last week. Started feeling pretty rough Monday, Tuesday.

"So went to the doctor, on a course of antibiotics and I feel, energy-wise, I feel better than I did yesterday. But yeah, I'll be a bit wheezy this week but nothing I can't handle. I'm fine.”

Despite that, McIlroy is still eyeing the chance to win his first BMW PGA Championship title since 2014, and his first victory in any tournament since May’s Wells Fargo Championship, with his latest near-miss coming at last week's Irish Open.

He said: “Yeah, it would mean a lot. It feels like quite a long time since I won at Quail Hollow back in May, and I've come close here a couple of times.

“My form at this tournament over the last few years has been very good. So yeah, it would be nice to just get another win on the board. It's felt like a while.

Rory McIlroy last won the title a decade ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

“And I've played some very good golf in that stretch, not just been able to get over the line. I think for me, it would just be wonderful to give myself another chance. Every Sunday that I get myself into contention is an opportunity but also a day to test myself and learn from the good, the bad and everything else. So yeah, just another opportunity would be nice.”