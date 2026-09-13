Money At The Solheim Cup: Do Players Get Paid? And Is There Prize Money?

The Solheim Cup will be decided today and either Team Europe or Team USA will earn a priceless victory at Bernardus Golf.

The opening two days offered up incredibly entertaining and dramatic scenes with the score level heading into 12 singles matches.

But unlike a regular week on the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, the primary perk of success is not a huge check - it's a spot in history and a team win with everyone who helped make it happen.

There is no prize money on offer for either team, regardless of the result, but that doesn't mean the individuals involved will leave the weak financially weaker than they entered it.

For a start, the respective teams have had their travel, accommodation, food and all other vital expenses taken care of. And as usual, they will have gear and apparel sorted for them ahead of time too.

There is also the possibility that their club and individual gear sponsors have agreed to various financial incentives for the player. So, for example, a win at the Solheim Cup may result in a little bonus heading the player's way.

But, largely, money is a complete afterthought for anyone involved at the Solheim Cup. Speaking ahead of the action beginning earlier this week, Nelly Korda was one to speak about the immense pride of simply representing your country.

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Korda said: “Whenever you get to wear the red, white, and blue and stars and stripes, there’s a different meaning to it.

"You’re playing not just for yourself but for your captains, for your teammates, and for your country, and there’s just nothing like it.”

On a similar note, Carlota Ciganda explained why the motivation is so high in the only team event of the season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard said: "I love team events. I love the Solheim Cup. I love it. There's a lot of passion, it's very intense [with] a lot of emotions.

"And I think there is nothing better than winning as a team, winning all together and it's always very special.

"I think the Solheim Cups you make a lot of, yeah, good friends, good memories, that they last for a lifetime. And I think it's, yeah, it's a very intense and special week."