Why Does Rory McIlroy Have A Dog Headcover For His Driver?
The much-loved St. Bernard has travelled the world with McIlroy several times over
If you're a bit of a golf gear fanatic, you will probably know what clubs Rory McIlroy plays.
The Northern Irishman is a TaylorMade ambassador, and he plays the TaylorMade Qi10 driver and fairway woods, as well as TaylorMade Rors Proto irons (5-9) .
You may well have noticed - and it's pretty hard not to - that his driver, when he's not thumping it 370 yards down the center of the fairway - has its own fluffy headcover (a dog one).
One has to assume, therefore, that McIlroy is a dog lover, right? Well, yes, obviously.
"So I've had this headcover since I was 14 years old," McIlroy told his club sponsor.
"I've always loved dogs, I had a couple of dogs growing up and I'm just a big dog person.
"This guy has done a lot of air miles, we've probably been around the world together 100 times so he's seen a lot of cool things."
McIlroy, who grew up in Holywood, Northern Ireland, named his first dog Theo, after Ernie Els ( Els' first name), one of his idols growing up and someone who he has become good friends with.
As for the dog headcover, it's a St. Bernard - which are gentle giants of the dog world, known for their big hearts (and slobbery kisses).
The owner of the headcover also has a big heart, of course, which he is going to need on Sunday if he's to hold off Bryson DeChambeau and the chasing pack to capture his first Masters title and complete the career Grand Slam.
The St. Bernard dog headcover might have a lot of sentimental value, but McIlroy, who has been working with sports psychologist Dr Bob Rotella in the lead up to The Masters, would obviously trade it for a Green Jacket.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
