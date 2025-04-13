Why Does Rory McIlroy Have A Dog Headcover For His Driver?

If you're a bit of a golf gear fanatic, you will probably know what clubs Rory McIlroy plays.

The Northern Irishman is a TaylorMade ambassador, and he plays the TaylorMade Qi10 driver and fairway woods, as well as TaylorMade Rors Proto irons (5-9) .

You may well have noticed - and it's pretty hard not to - that his driver, when he's not thumping it 370 yards down the center of the fairway - has its own fluffy headcover (a dog one).

One has to assume, therefore, that McIlroy is a dog lover, right? Well, yes, obviously.

"So I've had this headcover since I was 14 years old," McIlroy told his club sponsor.

"I've always loved dogs, I had a couple of dogs growing up and I'm just a big dog person.

"This guy has done a lot of air miles, we've probably been around the world together 100 times so he's seen a lot of cool things."

McIlroy, who grew up in Holywood, Northern Ireland, named his first dog Theo, after Ernie Els ( Els' first name), one of his idols growing up and someone who he has become good friends with.

Rory McIlroy named his first dog after Ernie Els (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the dog headcover, it's a St. Bernard - which are gentle giants of the dog world, known for their big hearts (and slobbery kisses).

The owner of the headcover also has a big heart, of course, which he is going to need on Sunday if he's to hold off Bryson DeChambeau and the chasing pack to capture his first Masters title and complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy says his St. Bernard headcover has been around the world with him a 100 times (Image credit: Getty Images)

The St. Bernard dog headcover might have a lot of sentimental value, but McIlroy, who has been working with sports psychologist Dr Bob Rotella in the lead up to The Masters, would obviously trade it for a Green Jacket.