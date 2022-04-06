Rory McIlroy Reveals Golf Ball Change Ahead Of The Masters
Could the new golf ball be the catalyst to Rory's Masters success?
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy arrives at Augusta National with the Green Jacket the only thing standing between him and the career Grand Slam. In doing so, the Northern Irishman would join an elite club of just six individuals who have managed that feat.
McIlroy has long been touted as a future-Masters champion and in previous tournaments, expectancy rather than ability has seemingly hampered his chances. That said, he has a trick up his sleeve this year in the form of a new golf ball.
Speaking to Damon Hack at the Golf Channel, the 32-year old revealed: "Friday [at the Valero Texas Open] was a good sort of litmus test for it. I just went back to a golf ball that's a little more stable in the wind, a little less spin, so just getting to grips with that again was good. I'm excited about that, I think that's going to be really good for me."
McIlroy has a full TaylorMade set-up throughout his bag, including the TP5x golf ball. It is not yet known specifically which ball he will now use but from practice round images it looks to still be a TaylorMade TP5x of some sort, perhaps a prior iteration or new prototype. Regardless, with winds of up to 30 mph forecast this week, stability and less spin for a player that is capable of generating a lot appears to be a good thing.
As well as a new golf ball, McIlroy has a new mindset of how best to compete at Augusta National: "Just patience, discipline, don't make big numbers," he said of how to play himself into contention on Sunday. "It's very, for me anyway, it feels like a very negative way to think, but it's the way to play around this place. You don't have to do anything spectacular."
Whilst the four-time Major champion believes you don't have to do anything spectacular to win at Augusta National, his Masters record is impressive. He has recorded six top-10 finishes in his last eight appearances; including a career-high fourth place in 2015 - won by Jordan Spieth.
McIlroy also admitted to spending time with Tiger Woods at his home in Florida. The Northern Irishman said: "He's hitting it well. He's chipping well. He's sharp. It's just the physical demand of getting around 72 holes here this week." Woods will compete in the tournament just 14-months on from the car accident that nearly ended his career.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
What Putter Does Bryson DeChambeau Use?
The enigmatic American uses a very unique putter on Tour...
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Join The Golf Monthly Masters Fantasy League
Fancy yourself as a bit of a tipster? Join our Masters Fantasy league and find out how you stack up against the rest
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Join The Golf Monthly Masters Fantasy League
Fancy yourself as a bit of a tipster? Join our Masters Fantasy league and find out how you stack up against the rest
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Hideki Matsuyama Hosts Pre Masters Champions Dinner
Hideki Matsuyama has hosted the Champions Dinner where the Japanese inspired menu proved to be a success
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
‘I Actually Didn’t Know Padraig Was In The Field’ – McIlroy Surprised To See Harrington At Masters
The 32-year-old had no idea Harrington would be at The Masters until he arranged a practice round last week
By Mike Hall • Published
-
McIlroy Outlines 'Negative' Strategy Required To Win The Masters
The four-time Major winner opened up on his strategy for putting himself in contention for a first Green Jacket this week
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
‘I've Performed Very, Very Poorly’ - Thomas On Underachieving In Majors
The American has given a damning verdict on his own performances as he tries to win only his second Major at Augusta National
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Jack Nicklaus 'Delighted' Tiger Woods Will Play The Masters
The Golden Bear released a statement after Tiger committed to this year's tournament
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
‘I’ve Asked Before And I Get Nothing’ - Rahm On Woods’ Reluctance To Give Him Tips
The Spaniard says the five-time Masters winner is not the most forthcoming with advice
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Augusta National Evacuated Due To Thunderstorms
Patrons and golfers were taken off site at 10.55am local time due to thunderstorms in the Augusta area
By Elliott Heath • Published