Rory McIlroy Reveals Golf Ball Change Ahead Of The Masters

Rory McIlroy arrives at Augusta National with the Green Jacket the only thing standing between him and the career Grand Slam. In doing so, the Northern Irishman would join an elite club of just six individuals who have managed that feat.

McIlroy has long been touted as a future-Masters champion and in previous tournaments, expectancy rather than ability has seemingly hampered his chances. That said, he has a trick up his sleeve this year in the form of a new golf ball.

Speaking to Damon Hack at the Golf Channel, the 32-year old revealed: "Friday [at the Valero Texas Open] was a good sort of litmus test for it. I just went back to a golf ball that's a little more stable in the wind, a little less spin, so just getting to grips with that again was good. I'm excited about that, I think that's going to be really good for me."

McIlroy has a full TaylorMade set-up throughout his bag, including the TP5x golf ball. It is not yet known specifically which ball he will now use but from practice round images it looks to still be a TaylorMade TP5x of some sort, perhaps a prior iteration or new prototype. Regardless, with winds of up to 30 mph forecast this week, stability and less spin for a player that is capable of generating a lot appears to be a good thing.

As well as a new golf ball, McIlroy has a new mindset of how best to compete at Augusta National: "Just patience, discipline, don't make big numbers," he said of how to play himself into contention on Sunday. "It's very, for me anyway, it feels like a very negative way to think, but it's the way to play around this place. You don't have to do anything spectacular."

Whilst the four-time Major champion believes you don't have to do anything spectacular to win at Augusta National, his Masters record is impressive. He has recorded six top-10 finishes in his last eight appearances; including a career-high fourth place in 2015 - won by Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy also admitted to spending time with Tiger Woods at his home in Florida. The Northern Irishman said: "He's hitting it well. He's chipping well. He's sharp. It's just the physical demand of getting around 72 holes here this week." Woods will compete in the tournament just 14-months on from the car accident that nearly ended his career.