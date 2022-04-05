McIlroy Outlines 'Negative' Strategy Required To Win The Masters
The four-time Major winner opened up on his strategy for putting himself in contention for a first Green Jacket this week
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy has outlined his strategy for winning this week's Masters, explaining that Augusta National requires "patience," "discipline" and a game plan that "feels like playing very negatively."
The four-time Major winner returns to Augusta in search of a first Green Jacket to complete the career grand slam, which he has attempted on seven occasions now from 2015-2021. His best finish at The Masters came in 2015, his first attempt at the slam, where he was fourth. He has a total of six top-10s in 13 starts at Augusta, missing just two cuts in 2010 and last year.
"Just patience, discipline, don't make big numbers," McIlroy said of how to play himself into contention on Sunday. "It's very, for me anyway, it feels like a very negative way to think, but it's the way to play around this place. You don't have to do anything spectacular.
"I played with DJ in the first two rounds when he won here in 2020. I think he was 12-under after two days. 12-under is a hell of a score after two days here, but I wasn't in awe of the way he played. It's just he did the right things and he put it in the right spots, and he held a few putts and he took advantage of the par-5s, and he basically did everything that this golf course asks of you.
"That's what this place is all about. It's as much of a chess game as anything else, and it's just about putting yourself in the right positions and being disciplined and being patient and knowing that pars are good, and even if you make a couple of pars on the par-5s, that's okay, and you just keep moving forward.
"It beats you into going for flags that you shouldn't go for. So, again, it's about being very disciplined with your approach play, knowing that, if you hit a wedge to 20 or 30 feet, that's okay. Middle of the greens, you hole a few putts, that's what it's about. It's about hitting greens. It's about playing to the fat part of the green, being somewhat conservative.
"It feels like playing very negatively, playing away from trouble, not firing at flagsticks, not being aggressive. It feels like a negative game plan, but it's not. It's just a smart game plan. It's playing the percentages.
"Look, Sunday, if you need to take risks, you take risks obviously, but for the first 54 holes, you just have to stay as disciplined as possible. To me, yeah, that goes against my nature a little bit, so it is something I have to really work hard on.
"I think that's what wins you Masters. You see the highlights of people hitting heroic golf shots around here, but that's just one golf shot. The rest of the time, they're doing the right things and being patient and being disciplined, and that's what wins you green jackets.
The Northern Irishman made his first Texas Open start last week to tune up his game under competition pressure leading into The Masters but went on to miss his first cut since July's Scottish Open. McIlroy described the missed cut as "beneficial" after two good days of practice over the weekend.
"I think it was beneficial in the end," he said. "I learned a few things. Like you always learn more from disappointments or from times where you don't play so well. So, I thought, look, if there's a cut to miss, it wasn't a bad one to miss. I got home, did two really good days of practice on Saturday and Sunday, and actually felt a lot better about where things were heading up here Sunday evening.
"Yeah, if I had made the cut on the number in San Antonio and played through the weekend, I wouldn't have had as much time to practice as I did over the weekend. So, I felt like that was pretty beneficial."
The Masters tee times were released on Tuesday and McIlroy plays in the final group on Thursday at 2.03pm alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka. They go off at 10.45am local in Friday's second round.
Video: Things you didn't know about Rory McIlroy
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
‘I've Performed Very, Very Poorly’ - Thomas On Underachieving In Majors
The American has given a damning verdict on his own performances as he tries to win only his second Major at Augusta National
By Mike Hall • Published
-
What Putter Does Adam Scott Use?
The Australian uses one of the most unique putters out on Tour.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
‘I've Performed Very, Very Poorly’ - Thomas On Underachieving In Majors
The American has given a damning verdict on his own performances as he tries to win only his second Major at Augusta National
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Jack Nicklaus 'Delighted' Tiger Woods Will Play The Masters
The Golden Bear released a statement after Tiger committed to this year's tournament
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
‘I’ve Asked Before And I Get Nothing’ - Rahm On Woods’ Reluctance To Give Him Tips
The Spaniard says the five-time Masters winner is not the most forthcoming with advice
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Masters First And Second Round Tee Times
The groupings and start times have been released for the opening two days of the year's first men's Major...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Tiger Woods Explains Why He's Wearing FootJoy Shoes At The Masters
The five-time Masters winner clears up the mystery of his footwear for his long-awaited comeback
By Mike Hall • Published
-
McIlroy To Play Masters Par-3 Contest With His Daughter
The Northern Irishman will be accompanied by his one-year-old daughter at the traditional Masters warm-up event
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Tiger Woods To Make Masters Return 14 Months After Car Crash
The 15-time Major winner has confirmed a spectacular comeback at The Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'He's Sharp' - Rory McIlroy On Tiger Woods' Game
McIlroy has echoed the words of many in saying Woods' biggest problem this week is his body and not his golf game
By Elliott Heath • Published