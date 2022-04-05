'He's Sharp' - Rory McIlroy On Tiger Woods' Game

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods is "hitting it well", "chipping well" and described the 15-time Major winner's game as "sharp" ahead of The Masters.

Tiger Woods is set to deliver a "game-time decision" on whether he'll tee it up this week in what would be an incredible comeback following his horrific car crash in LA last February.

McIlroy has echoed the words of many, including Fred Couples, in saying Woods' game is in shape to compete as long as his body can cope with the undulations of the famously hilly Augusta National.

"I wouldn't be surprised [if Tiger Woods contends]. I've spent a little bit of time with him at home, and the golf is there," McIlroy said. "He's hitting it well. He's chipping well. He's sharp. It's just the physical demand of getting around 72 holes here this week. That's probably the question mark. But the golf game is there. So, would I be surprised? No, I'm not surprised at anything he does anymore."

The Northern Irishman also spoke about the change in atmosphere of the tournament since Woods' arrival on Sunday.

"Tiger has been wonderful for us all in this room. He creates attention on the game of golf that no one else can. That's great for his peers. It's great for the media. It's great for this golf club. It's great for everyone. So, any time Tiger Woods is involved, it's a wonderful thing," he said.

"I think in terms of the competitive nature of it, if he's in the field or not, I don't think it really changes much. You're trying to focus on yourself, and he can't stop you shooting a 67 if you play well. It's not like any other sport. So, I don't think that changes much."

McIlroy makes his 14th Masters appearance this week, where he'll seek to once again compete the career Grand Slam.

