Rory McIlroy Registers Surprising Career Low At Genesis Invitational

The four-time Major winner had a weekend to forget on the greens, as he registered the worst third and fourth round putting statistics of his career

Rory McIlroy catches a golf ball
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

After a stellar performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy was one of the favorites to claim a second title at the Genesis Invitational.

However, despite being in contention heading into the weekend, the four-time Major winner suffered from an ice cold putter at Torrey Pines, as McIlroy lost 6.88 strokes on the greens, which resulted in the worst third and fourth rounds of his career.

Carding rounds of 72, 67, 74 and 72, McIlroy finished at three-under and in a share of 17th position, nine back of winner Ludvig Aberg.

Regarding the five-under 67 on Friday, the 35-year-old ranked third in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining 2.418 on the greens and was also fourth in Putts Per GIR with 1.46.

However, regarding the 74 and 72 on Saturday and Sunday, McIlroy lost 3.9 and 2.955 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, whilst the Northern Irishman made just 55 and 47-feet of putts on Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, the four strokes lost on the greens on Saturday was his worst since the 2014 Wells Fargo Championship, with McIlroy dead last in the field in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting.

Rory McIlroy reacts to a missed putt at the Genesis Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout his career, McIlroy has used a number of different putters and, most recently, has the TaylorMade Spider Tour X in the bag.

Although unclear as to when the 27-time PGA Tour winner will play next, he will likely tee it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the 6th March. It means that McIlroy will have just under a fortnight to get the putter back into working order.

Currently, he sits 80th in Strokes Gained: Putting, but does lead the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Total, Tee-To-Green and Off-The-Tee. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he gained 4.262 on the greens for the week, as he secured the second Signature Event of 2025.

Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

