Rory McIlroy Makes Surprise Appearance In Netflix PGA Tour Trailer
The Northern Irishman makes an unexpected appearance in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix series, Full Swing
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary Full Swing offers plenty of tantalising glimpses into what the series has in store following the PGA Tour in one of the most controversial periods of the game’s history.
A number of the biggest names in the game have cameos in the teaser, but one of the most intriguing appearances comes towards the end, from none other than World No.1 Rory McIlroy.
It had been thought that the Northern Irishman would not take part in the series, which is released on 15 February, as he hadn't previously been announced as appearing, although that suggestion has now been debunked. After a breathless first 40 seconds, the last few are dedicated to the words of one of the PGA Tour’s biggest proponents. The music stops and the focus turns to McIlroy, who says: “If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward.”
Coming soon. ⏳👀Full Swing. February 15. Only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ubMpxA1h6zJanuary 11, 2023
Given the last 12 months, it is perhaps unsurprising that the creators of the series have persuaded McIlroy to come on board with the production. The four-time Major winner has increasingly emerged as one of the most pivotal figures in the PGA Tour’s battle with rival organisation LIV Golf. The 33-year-old has spoken out repeatedly in favour of the PGA Tour in recent months and held a player-only meeting last August to plot a way forward amid the LIV Golf threat.
Earlier in the trailer, one of the original defectors from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, Ian Poulter, remarks: “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour,” and there is no doubt McIlroy played a central role in a history-making and controversial 2022. As well as his role defending the PGA Tour, on the course, McIlroy had one of his best-ever years, including winning the FedEx Cup and reclaiming his position at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.
While we will need to wait a little longer to find out just how big a part McIlroy has in the documentary, confirmation of his participation only adds to the intrigue surrounding one of the most eagerly anticipated releases of the year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Dream Job Alert - Titleist Golf Clubs Marketing Manager
Titleist is hiring for a new Golf Clubs Marketing Manager
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
‘You Picked A Hell Of A Year To Follow The PGA Tour’ - Poulter On New Netflix Documentary
The LIV Golf player appears in the trailer for the eagerly anticipated documentary
By Mike Hall • Published