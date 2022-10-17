Rory McIlroy Listed Amongst Top 50 Most Marketable Athletes For 2022
The Northern Irishman sits in 48th position, with Cristiano Ronaldo topping the chart
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Aside from Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy is arguably the most recognized and famous golfer on the planet right now, with the 33-year-old a four-time Major winner, as well as multiple time PGA and DP World Tour victor.
Now, in a recent ranking list by SportsPro, the Northern Irishman has been listed amongst the top 50 most marketable athletes for 2022, with McIlroy finishing 48th in a list that includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams and Sir Lewis Hamilton.
Now in its 13th year, SportsPro’s 50 Most Marketable platform is designed to enable sports marketers to make intelligent sponsorship decisions through the application of comprehensive data analysis, advanced social media monitoring, economic valuations, and consumer insights.
This year’s updated ranking methodology, developed in partnership with NorthStar Solutions Group, was devised to paint the most complete picture of athlete marketability in the sports industry, combining on-field performance and off-field factors such as personal brand development, audience reach and engagement, and social impact.
For 2022, Ronaldo tops the list, with the rankings including the highest proportion of female athletes than ever before with 22. Football, or soccer, is the most prominent sport, with McIlroy the only golfer to feature on the list.
Recently, McIlroy was also announced as the sixth highest paid golfer in 2022 by Forbes, with the 33-year-old reportedly earning $43 million, with $9 million being on course and $34 million being off Course.
Unsurprisingly, LIV golfers dominated the Forbes' list, with Phil Mickelson topping the pile at a reported $138 million. The figure was so vast, that he actually topped the world’s highest-paid athlete list, beating footballer, Lionel Messi, who raked in a jaw-dropping $130 million!
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
8 Things Women Golfers Fear
Sound familiar? Alison Root considers the things that women golfers fear most
By Alison Root • Published
-
Fred Couples Beats Age In 'Best Round Of My Life'
The 63-year-old beat his age by three strokes to win his first title in over five years at the SAS Championship in North Carolina
By Elliott Heath • Published