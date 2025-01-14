Rory McIlroy Explains New Tiny Training Aid At Dubai Desert Classic

The four-time Major winner was spotted using a unique training aid on the range at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, specifically a small golf club

Rory McIlroy warms up with a small golf club
(Image credit: X: @DPWorldTour)
Matt Cradock
By
published

If you were to scour the market, you would find several golf training aids that are designed to improve your game and help your swing.

However, it's not just amateurs who can benefit from training aids, as shown by World No.3 Rory McIlroy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, who was seen using a golf club that looked like it was designed to be used by a junior golfer.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)

A photo posted by on

So, what is the point of this tiny club? Well, according to McIlroy: “The purpose of the shorter club... It's heavier so I can feel the head a little bit better and I can feel where I want the club to be during the swing.

"It's also got a pre-set grip on it, which helps sometimes because my left hand grip gets a little strong. I’ve used it since October when I was trying to make a little bit of a change in my backswing.

"It’s a little club I can carry with me everywhere. I bring it back to the hotel room with me and swing it in the house just any time I wanna get a feel with it. It sorta comes with me everywhere.”

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)

A photo posted by on

The pre-set grip on the club is similar to that used by Scottie Scheffler, a $10 item the World No.1 used to warm-up with as he secured nine victories worldwide in 2024. Specifically, it is designed to help with muscle memory and getting that neutral grip when placing your hands on the club at address.

A close-up of the training grip used by Scottie Scheffler

The training grip used by Scheffler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not the first time that McIlroy has been spotted using training aids whilst practicing on the range. At the BMW PGA Championship, the 18-time DP World Tour winner was seen using a training aid from Sure-Golf.

The item in question is called 'The Connector' and, aesthetically, it's a small molded spongy ball with three short alignment rods poking out from it. Contoured to facilitate the player's forearms, the alignment rod aspect is designed to provide a reference point for arm rotation during the swing.

Making his first start of 2025 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the 35-year-old comes into the event as the defending champion and is looking to secure a third straight Desert Classic title, as well as a fifth overall.

TOPICS
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸