Rory McIlroy Explains New Tiny Training Aid At Dubai Desert Classic

If you were to scour the market, you would find several golf training aids that are designed to improve your game and help your swing.

However, it's not just amateurs who can benefit from training aids, as shown by World No.3 Rory McIlroy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, who was seen using a golf club that looked like it was designed to be used by a junior golfer.

So, what is the point of this tiny club? Well, according to McIlroy: “The purpose of the shorter club... It's heavier so I can feel the head a little bit better and I can feel where I want the club to be during the swing.

"It's also got a pre-set grip on it, which helps sometimes because my left hand grip gets a little strong. I’ve used it since October when I was trying to make a little bit of a change in my backswing.

"It’s a little club I can carry with me everywhere. I bring it back to the hotel room with me and swing it in the house just any time I wanna get a feel with it. It sorta comes with me everywhere.”

The pre-set grip on the club is similar to that used by Scottie Scheffler, a $10 item the World No.1 used to warm-up with as he secured nine victories worldwide in 2024. Specifically, it is designed to help with muscle memory and getting that neutral grip when placing your hands on the club at address.

It's not the first time that McIlroy has been spotted using training aids whilst practicing on the range. At the BMW PGA Championship, the 18-time DP World Tour winner was seen using a training aid from Sure-Golf.

The item in question is called 'The Connector' and, aesthetically, it's a small molded spongy ball with three short alignment rods poking out from it. Contoured to facilitate the player's forearms, the alignment rod aspect is designed to provide a reference point for arm rotation during the swing.

Making his first start of 2025 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the 35-year-old comes into the event as the defending champion and is looking to secure a third straight Desert Classic title, as well as a fifth overall.