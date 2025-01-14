Rory McIlroy Explains New Tiny Training Aid At Dubai Desert Classic
The four-time Major winner was spotted using a unique training aid on the range at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, specifically a small golf club
If you were to scour the market, you would find several golf training aids that are designed to improve your game and help your swing.
However, it's not just amateurs who can benefit from training aids, as shown by World No.3 Rory McIlroy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, who was seen using a golf club that looked like it was designed to be used by a junior golfer.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
So, what is the point of this tiny club? Well, according to McIlroy: “The purpose of the shorter club... It's heavier so I can feel the head a little bit better and I can feel where I want the club to be during the swing.
"It's also got a pre-set grip on it, which helps sometimes because my left hand grip gets a little strong. I’ve used it since October when I was trying to make a little bit of a change in my backswing.
"It’s a little club I can carry with me everywhere. I bring it back to the hotel room with me and swing it in the house just any time I wanna get a feel with it. It sorta comes with me everywhere.”
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
The pre-set grip on the club is similar to that used by Scottie Scheffler, a $10 item the World No.1 used to warm-up with as he secured nine victories worldwide in 2024. Specifically, it is designed to help with muscle memory and getting that neutral grip when placing your hands on the club at address.
It's not the first time that McIlroy has been spotted using training aids whilst practicing on the range. At the BMW PGA Championship, the 18-time DP World Tour winner was seen using a training aid from Sure-Golf.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The item in question is called 'The Connector' and, aesthetically, it's a small molded spongy ball with three short alignment rods poking out from it. Contoured to facilitate the player's forearms, the alignment rod aspect is designed to provide a reference point for arm rotation during the swing.
Making his first start of 2025 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the 35-year-old comes into the event as the defending champion and is looking to secure a third straight Desert Classic title, as well as a fifth overall.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
How Do Golf Simulators Work?
We look at what goes in to setting up a golf simulator and what is needed to give you the best virtual golfing experience...
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Ping G440 SFT Driver Review
Driver tester Joe Ferguson takes a look the the anti-slice offering in the Ping G440 range…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Why Every Golfer Should Be Excited About The New Ping G440 Range
We've waited two years for a new Ping family of clubs and it appears its engineers have been on a weight-saving mission to make the G440 family faster than ever before
By Dan Parker Published
-
Rickie Fowler Switches Golf Ball After TaylorMade Deal Ends
The American's golf ball and glove deal with TaylorMade has reportedly ended, with Fowler set to use a Titleist Pro V1 and Cobra golf glove for the time being
By Matt Cradock Published
-
YouTube Star Grant Horvat Follows Tiger Woods Video With Rory McIlroy Collab
The social media star revealed the link-up on Instagram stories, with further details expected on Monday
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Rory McIlroy Tipped For India Debut In Lucrative New Tournament
The Hindustan Times is reporting that Delhi Golf Club will host a $5 million event towards the latter stages of the DP World Tour's 2025 campaign
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryan Bros Join Grant Horvat In Takomo Ownership Deals
The Bryan Bros have joined fellow content creator Grant Horvat in taking up an ownership deal with Finnish club manufacturer Takomo
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Faces Fresh Logo Challenge From Puma
The legal issues for Tiger Woods' new company Sun Day Red's logo keep coming as now sportswear giant Puma has launched a fresh challenge
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why The New TaylorMade Qi35 Range Might Be The Most Complete Family To Launch In 2025
Everything you need to know about the new TaylorMade Qi35 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids that are already turning heads for the right reasons...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
The Prototype Scotty Cameron Putter Hideki Matsuyama Used To Shoot A PGA Tour Scoring Record At The Sentry
The Japanese star carded a 35-under PGA Tour record at The Sentry, with one of the reasons being down to his prototype Scotty Cameron putter
By Matt Cradock Published