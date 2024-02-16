Rory McIlroy Endures Nightmare Finish To Genesis Invitational Opening Round
The four-time Major winner played his last four holes in five-over-par to leave work to be done to make the cut on Friday
Rory McIlroy endured a nightmare finish to his opening round at the Genesis Invitational to leave him battling to make the weekend at Riviera.
The four-time Major champion has cut a quiet figure this week where he's gone under the radar with no pre-tournament press conference amid Tiger Woods' return to the sport capturing the majority of the headlines.
McIlroy went out in the final group on Thursday and was off to a very solid start at three-under-par after 10 bogey-free holes.
However, he dropped a shot at the par 4 12th hole and then went on to play his last four holes in five-over-par to sign for a 74 (+3).
He double bogeyed the difficult 482 yard par 4 15th and then made yet another six at the very next hole - the par 3 16th. His tee shot found the greenside bunker and he proceeded to four-putt to walk away with a triple, going from two-under to three-over within the space of two holes.
A birdie at the par 5 17th followed but that was erased on the 18th where he dropped a shot after missing the green and failing to convert his 13-footer for par.
He's T64th after one round in the 70-man tournament, only ahead of four players.
Despite ranking 2nd in SG: Off the tee, he was dead-last in SG: Around the green and 67th in Putting as well as T64th for Total strokes gained on Thursday.
The Genesis Invitational cut will see the top-50 and ties head through to the weekend as well as those within 10-strokes of the lead.
When it rains, it pours for McIlroy 🌧Double-bogey on 15Triple-bogey on 16From -2 to +3, a devastating finish 😭 #GenesisInvitational pic.twitter.com/8ychU3pnrCFebruary 16, 2024
McIlroy is ten behind leader Patrick Cantlay as things stand and two strokes outside of the top-50, so there's plenty of work to be done on Friday to progress.
Tiger Woods is also over-par after one round, but he's two ahead of McIlroy at +1 despite a shank on the 18th hole, which led to a closing bogey.
The Genesis Invitational is one of just three Signature Events on the PGA Tour with a cut. Of the eight big money tournaments, only the Genesis, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament have kept their cuts.
McIlroy goes off at 9.25am local time on Friday - 12.25pm ET/5.25pm GMT.
