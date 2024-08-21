Rory McIlroy Blasts Drive Over Range Net At Castle Pines After Hitting 370-Yard Shots In Practice Round

Rory McIlroy was filmed smashing a drive over the top of Castle Pines' range netting on Tuesday as he prepares for a week of potentially record-breaking hitting at the FedEx Cup Playoffs' BMW Championship in Colorado.

The PGA Tour's second-longest hitter in 2024 - behind Cameron Champ, who leads by almost two full yards - has averaged 319 yards so far this season but could be set to extend that number by some way following four days at 6,000 feet above sea level.

Castle Pines Golf Club's maximum measurement for its championship layout is 8,130 yards, marking it down as the longest course in PGA Tour history and exceeding the total TPC Colorado boasted during The Ascendant in July on the Korn Ferry Tour.

However, a variety of factors will ensure that players' shots travel further, with the altitude, loft of club, heat and humidity all playing a part. The general rule is that for every 1,000 feet of elevation, the thinner air adds 1.7% of distance. So, in theory, a 300-yard drive should go about 332 yards.

McIlroy has already exhibited the science involved during his practice sessions, booming a drive out the back of the range while also carrying a tee shot on the course 371 yards for a total of 378.

Rory McIlroy hitting absolute bombs on the range at Castle Pines! Clearing the fence and then some. McIlroy always powerful with his driver and this week he's got altitude too 💯@BMWPGA @McIlroyRory #BMWCHAMPS pic.twitter.com/MO4JUrVpIbAugust 20, 2024

A video on social media showed the four-time Major winner also blasting drives 347 yards (362 total) and 341 yards (352 total).

And in his press conference on Tuesday, ahead of a state homecoming for the Denver-born player, Wyndham Clark admitted you can "sometimes just hit one forever in Colorado."

He said: "I think everyone starting Thursday will have a good -- they'll feel comfortable with it. A lot of guys, we play a few events at altitude and have played them.

"The tough thing with elevation is it's not as consistent as sea level. So if you hit your 7-iron always about 185 at sea level, it constantly goes 185. Here at altitude, now let's call it 205.

"Well, it can go 205 one shot and then 210 the next shot and then 200 the next shot. There's a little inconsistency in the thin air and altitude depending on how high you hit it.

Rory McIlroy is carrying it 370 yards this week on the PGA Tour at 6,400 feet of elevation 😅pic.twitter.com/ZpSayNiVL2August 21, 2024

"If anyone seems to err, go long or short, it's probably because of trajectory. That's going to be the challenge."

While McIlroy's focus will, of course, be on trying to improve his current FedEx Cup standing, he could also find himself in the top-10 longest drives in PGA Tour history if he can just fire one 455 yards or more at some point during competition.

Four of the record holders in that particular category produced their extraordinary shot at Kapalua's Plantation Course, but monster drives can be taken elsewhere - especially with helpful conditions.

Castle Pines' 12th hole (Image credit: Castle Pines)

Commenting on the hilly nature of Castle Pines, which may lead to 400-yard drives, Patrick Cantlay believes it will be physically demanding on everyone involved as - even though fewer strikes will be required - players and their caddies still have to walk that extra distance.

The 2021 and 2022 BMW Champion said: "It's a longer walk, I'll tell you that. There's going to be some tired caddies at the end of this week with the uphill and the downhill and the 8,100 yards. The ball is going farther, but we've got to walk all that way."

He continued: "Fortunately, I only played nine holes today, but there are some serious climbs out there."