Pros Set For Longest Hole In PGA Tour History On Korn Ferry Tour This Week

Shorter hitters, look away now because this is potentially the stuff of nightmares.

The Korn Ferry Tour returns for the second half of its season this week after a break for Independence Day celebrations, and there are sure to be plenty more fireworks on the longest course of the season.

TPC Colorado is not only the longest layout in 2024, but it's also the most stretched out from front to back in Korn Ferry Tour history. As players contend in The Ascendant, they will battle it out over four days on an 8,029-yard stretch next to the Welch Reservoir in Berthoud.

The award-winning course - which has helped The Ascendant land the Korn Ferry Tour's 'Tournament of the Year' in two of the past three seasons - is a par 72 with some incredibly long holes defending it.

While it does sit at over 5,000 feet above sea level, helping the players out somewhat, there are a couple of holes found on the back nine which remain particularly daunting.

This course is built different. TPC Colorado is the host of @AscendantGolf.📏 Yardage: 8,029 🏔️ Elevation: 5,030 ft 💪 Longest course in Korn Ferry Tour history🤯 773-yard par-5 13th is the longest hole in PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament play pic.twitter.com/edTY8Bf13xJuly 8, 2024

Firstly, the 773-yard par-5 13th - which is the longest hole in PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament play - is apparently almost impossible to reach in two. With the fifth-longest golf hole in the world measuring out at 783 yards, TPC Colorado's monster should be comfortably inside the top-10.

And then, on the very next hole, the 273-yard par 3 requires supreme accuracy with a long iron or fairway metal. At 273 yards, the 14th at TPC Colorado ranks as the joint-10th longest par 3 anywhere in the world.

Following a gentle 580-yard par 5, players will receive respite in the form of a 140-yard par 3 on the 16th - a mere flick with a wedge at 5,030 feet.

One player who will be looking to take advantage of his prodigious length will be Monday qualifier, Charles Reiter. The man who made it through to the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 is reportedly capable of achieving 200mph ball speed and could therefore reach the 370-yard par 4 with relative ease.

The course itself opened in 2018 and is a hybrid mix of American and European style links golf, featuring deep pot bunkers, plenty of water, and glorious views of the Rocky Mountains in the distance.

Charles Reiter who qualified for the US Open this year and has nearly 200mph ball speed just shot 62 at the KFT Monday in Colorado. Imagine how far his drives go at 5500 feet. Also he played in the Monday with a guy who shot 93. Barely beat him, by 31.July 8, 2024

The tournament scoring record is 20-under - accomplished by Nicholas Lindheim on his way to winning last year. Interestingly, that benchmark has either been matched or beaten in every year the event has taken place.

Nelson Ledesma hit 15-under in 2019 before PGA Tour winner Will Zalatoris managed the same tally during his victory in 2020. Tag Ridings went one better in 2021 before Zecheng "Marty" Dou ended on 17-under in 2022.

While neither Zalatoris or Lindheim are not in the field this year, five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane is. Bo Van Pelt - who also has a PGA Tour success to his name - will tee it up at TPC Colorado, too.

The total prize purse for The Ascendant is $1 million, with the winner set to earn $180,000.