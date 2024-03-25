Rory McIlroy Confirmed To Make Zurich Classic Debut Alongside Ryder Cup Teammate Shane Lowry
The World No.2 will join forces with his fellow Major winner in New Orleans later this season
Rory McIlroy will make his debut appearance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour later this season.
The World No.2 is set to play alongside fellow Ryder Cup winner Shane Lowry at TPC Louisiana in the team-format competition between April 25-28. The Zurich Classic is the only team tournament on the PGA Tour calendar, having launched back in 2017.
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley are the defending champions after shooting a combined 30-under to deny the Canadian pair of Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor in 2023.
Lowry has played in the event four times previously, most recently alongside LIV golfer Ian Poulter during the 2022 campaign when the British-Isles pair finished 13th.
Reacting to the news of McIlroy's decision to make his Zurich Classic bow, Steve Worthy - CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation which is helping to produce the tournament - said: “Both of these players have competed for Europe in Ryder Cup competition, so they are very accustomed to team play.
“It’s always fun to see close friends partner in our unique format, and with their experience they will be both fan and on-course favorites.”
Boasting five Major championships and multiple Ryder Cup victories between them, McIlroy and Lowry will hope to repeat their success in the most recent Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside of Rome, Italy.
McIlroy extended his overall points record to 16-13-4 from seven appearances - five of which were wins - after going 4-1 on home soil. Meanwhile, Lowry stands at 2.5 points from six matches over the course of two Ryder Cups - one home win and an away defeat.
They have only played together once during the Ryder Cup, however, and it was not a happy experience. McIlroy and Lowry were thumped 4&3 against Tony Finau and Harris English in the Friday afternoon fourballs at Whistling Straits in 2021.
When the pair tees it up in The Big Easy next month, both will have had their latest crack at winning a first Masters title at Augusta National Golf Club. Lowry's sole Major arrived at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush while McIlroy famously only needs a Green Jacket to become just the sixth player in men's golf history to complete the career grand slam.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
