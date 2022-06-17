8 Things You Didn't Know About Nick Hardy
We take a look at eight different facts on the American Nick Hardy.
1. Hardy was born in Northbrook, Illinois, on January 26, 1996.
2. His earliest golf memory was attending the Tucson Open and getting a golf ball from Billy Andrade after the round.
3. Hardy attended the University of Illinois where he studied Sport Management. He graduated in 2018. Whilst there he was a two-time Big Ten Champion, 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year and a 2018 First Team NCAA All-American.
4. Hardy turned professional in 2018, which given his career at college, should come as no surprise.
5. Before 2022's event, Hardy played in three US Open (opens in new tab)'s before that. He competed in 2015, 2016 and 2019, but he only made the cut once, back in 2015. That event was held at Chambers Bay and won by Jordan Spieth.
“I’ve played in plenty of USGA events in my career now,” Hardy explained on the Tuesday before 2022's tournament started. “I know how they’re set up. I know how to prepare for one. It’s easy to come in here and just enjoy being here, but I really feel like I’m ready to compete and contend.”
6. Hardy has three sisters: Megan, Kristen and Shannon
7. At high school Hardy was ranked the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois by the AJGA, and No. 14 nationally in the class of 2014.
8. Hardy is a 2020-2021 Korn Ferry alum and he secured his PGA Tour card thru 2021-22. He achieved this with 10 top-10 finishes from 41 starts and he made $349,054.
