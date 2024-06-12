Rory McIlroy Calls Off Divorce From Wife Erica Stoll After Pair 'Resolve Differences'

After intense speculation ahead of the US Open, Rory McIlroy has confirmed that his divorce from wife Erica Stoll is off after the pair "resolved our differences."

McIlroy filed for divorce from Stoll just on the eve of the PGA Championship in May, saying the pair's marriage was "irretrievably broken."

However, just ahead of the next Major at Pinehurst No.2, it has emerged that the divorce proceedings have been halted by a "notice of voluntary dismissal" filed on Tuesday.

Court records in Palm Beach County in Florida have the divorce case listed as "closed" with McIlroy later confirming in a message to The Guardian that he and Stoll are remaining together as a family.

"There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate," McIlroy told the Guardian.

"Responding to each rumour is a fool's game.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

The 35-year-old made no mention of his private life during his US Open press conference at Pinehurst on Tuesday, focusing more on finally ending his long Major drought.

The four-time Major champion hasn't won a Major since the 2014 PGA Championship, but says his game is in good shape and feels as close as ever to ending his frustrating wait.

World No.3 McIlroy has been grouped together with the only two players above him in the rankings in the US Open tee times as he'll play with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds at Pinehurst.

And he'll hope having his personal life more settled will help him during his US Open campaign after reconciling with his wife after a much publicised troubled spell.

The pair met at the 2012 Ryder Cup in Medinah while Stoll was working as the manager of the Championship Volunteer Operations for the PGA.

According to McIlroy, the woman who would go on to be his wife helped him gain a police escort to the golf club after he had overslept on the Sunday and was in danger of missing his tee time.

The pair were married in 2017 and have one child - their daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy who was born in 2020.

Stoll has been a largely private figure despite being married to one of the biggest golfing stars on the planet - with the 35-year-old staying out of the limelight apart from supporting McIlroy at tournaments.

She was conspicuous in her absence from The Masters this year, however, while she also did not appear at the Wells Fargo Championship as McIlroy added his fourth title at that event. And after the Northern Irishman won on Mother's Day in North America, he paid tribute to his own mom but failed to mention his wife.

Divorce proceedings were revealed soon after, just before the PGA Championship at Valhalla, but it now seems like they've had a change of heart as they look to work through any problems.