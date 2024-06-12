Rory McIlroy Calls Off Divorce From Wife Erica Stoll After Pair 'Resolve Differences'
Rory McIlroy says his divorce from wife Erica Stoll is off after the couple have resolved their differences
After intense speculation ahead of the US Open, Rory McIlroy has confirmed that his divorce from wife Erica Stoll is off after the pair "resolved our differences."
McIlroy filed for divorce from Stoll just on the eve of the PGA Championship in May, saying the pair's marriage was "irretrievably broken."
However, just ahead of the next Major at Pinehurst No.2, it has emerged that the divorce proceedings have been halted by a "notice of voluntary dismissal" filed on Tuesday.
Court records in Palm Beach County in Florida have the divorce case listed as "closed" with McIlroy later confirming in a message to The Guardian that he and Stoll are remaining together as a family.
"There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate," McIlroy told the Guardian.
"Responding to each rumour is a fool's game.
"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."
The 35-year-old made no mention of his private life during his US Open press conference at Pinehurst on Tuesday, focusing more on finally ending his long Major drought.
The four-time Major champion hasn't won a Major since the 2014 PGA Championship, but says his game is in good shape and feels as close as ever to ending his frustrating wait.
World No.3 McIlroy has been grouped together with the only two players above him in the rankings in the US Open tee times as he'll play with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds at Pinehurst.
And he'll hope having his personal life more settled will help him during his US Open campaign after reconciling with his wife after a much publicised troubled spell.
The pair met at the 2012 Ryder Cup in Medinah while Stoll was working as the manager of the Championship Volunteer Operations for the PGA.
According to McIlroy, the woman who would go on to be his wife helped him gain a police escort to the golf club after he had overslept on the Sunday and was in danger of missing his tee time.
The pair were married in 2017 and have one child - their daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy who was born in 2020.
Stoll has been a largely private figure despite being married to one of the biggest golfing stars on the planet - with the 35-year-old staying out of the limelight apart from supporting McIlroy at tournaments.
She was conspicuous in her absence from The Masters this year, however, while she also did not appear at the Wells Fargo Championship as McIlroy added his fourth title at that event. And after the Northern Irishman won on Mother's Day in North America, he paid tribute to his own mom but failed to mention his wife.
Divorce proceedings were revealed soon after, just before the PGA Championship at Valhalla, but it now seems like they've had a change of heart as they look to work through any problems.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
