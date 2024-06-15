US Open Tee Times: Round Three

Ludvig Aberg takes a one stroke lead into the weekend at the US Open, and he's out with Bryson DeChambeau in Saturday's final group

Ludvig Aberg and Bryson DeChambeau
Aberg and DeChambeau play in the final pairing at 3.35pm ET
Elliott Heath
Ludvig Aberg takes the lead heading into the weekend in his first ever US Open, with the Swedish phenom at five-under-par after 36-holes.

Aberg holds a slender one stroke advantage over Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay with two rounds left to play at Pinehurst No.2.

It will be DeChambeau who joins Aberg in the final pairing on Saturday, with the last group out at 3.35pm local time.

They follow Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry at 3.24pm, with Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau in the third-to-last group at 3.13pm ET.

US Open tee times: round 3

  • 8.44am: Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala
  • 8.55am: Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
  • 9.06am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman
  • 9.17am: Justin Lower, Dean Burmester
  • 9.28am: Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu
  • 9.39am: Luke Clanton (a), Brendon Todd
  • 9.50am: Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry
  • 10.01am: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
  • 10.12am: Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg
  • 10.23am: Austin Eckroat, David Puig
  • 10.39am: Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
  • 10.50am: JT Poston, Wyndham Clark
  • 11.01am: Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley (a)
  • 11.12am: Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
  • 11.23am: Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
  • 11.34am: Gunnar Broin (a), Brian Campbell
  • 11.45am: Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
  • 11.56am: Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12.07pm: Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard
  • 12.18pm: Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson
  • 12.29pm: Min Woo Lee, Emiliano Grillo
  • 12.45pm: Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott
  • 12.56pm: Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber
  • 1.07pm: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman
  • 1.18pm: Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett
  • 1.29pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Seonghyeon Kim
  • 1.40pm: Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith
  • 1.51pm: Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
  • 2.02pm: Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns
  • 2.13pm: Billy Horschel, Zac Blair
  • 2.24pm: Corey Conners, Tim Widing
  • 2.40pm: Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele
  • 2.51pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim
  • 3.02pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon
  • 3.13pm: Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
  • 3.24pm: Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry
  • 3.35pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg
