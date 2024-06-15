US Open Tee Times: Round Three

Ludvig Aberg takes the lead heading into the weekend in his first ever US Open, with the Swedish phenom at five-under-par after 36-holes.

Aberg holds a slender one stroke advantage over Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay with two rounds left to play at Pinehurst No.2.

It will be DeChambeau who joins Aberg in the final pairing on Saturday, with the last group out at 3.35pm local time.

They follow Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry at 3.24pm, with Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau in the third-to-last group at 3.13pm ET.

US Open tee times: round 3

8.44am: Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala

8.55am: Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

9.06am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman

9.17am: Justin Lower, Dean Burmester

9.28am: Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu

9.39am: Luke Clanton (a), Brendon Todd

9.50am: Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry

10.01am: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

10.12am: Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg

10.23am: Austin Eckroat, David Puig

10.39am: Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

10.50am: JT Poston, Wyndham Clark

11.01am: Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley (a)

11.12am: Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger

11.23am: Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith

11.34am: Gunnar Broin (a), Brian Campbell

11.45am: Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth

11.56am: Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12.07pm: Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard

12.18pm: Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson

12.29pm: Min Woo Lee, Emiliano Grillo

12.45pm: Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott

12.56pm: Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber

1.07pm: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman

1.18pm: Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett

1.29pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Seonghyeon Kim

1.40pm: Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith

1.51pm: Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia

2.02pm: Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns

2.13pm: Billy Horschel, Zac Blair

2.24pm: Corey Conners, Tim Widing

2.40pm: Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

2.51pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim

3.02pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon

3.13pm: Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy

3.24pm: Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry

3.35pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg