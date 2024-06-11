Embracing Boring Golf, Idolizing Padraig Harrington, And Feeling As Close As He Ever Has To Winning A Fifth Major: Everything Rory McIlroy Said During His 2024 US Open Press Conference

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy sat down with the media at Pinehurst No.2 today ahead of his latest attempt at breaking his decade-long Major drought.

The Northern Irishman's first Major arrived at Congressional in 2011, and he has gone on to win three more at The Open and PGA Championship (twice) since. But despite coming so close at LA Country Club last year, he has been unable to replicate that early success in his career in the subsequent years.

The four-time Major winner began his press conference by stating that he felt he had been in good form at US Opens in recent years, following a "come to Jesus" moment before the 2019 edition.

He said: "I've been on a pretty good run of US Open performances over the last few years. Obviously had a close call at LACC last year, Wyndham just pipping me to the post there.

"But I feel like I really struggled at US Open setups, 2016, '17, '18 in particular. I sort of had a bit of a I guess come-to-Jesus moment after that, tried to really figure out why that was. Then my performances from 2019 and after that have been really, really good."

And towards the end of a typically fascinating and entertaining interview in which McIlroy shared several interesting answers, the 35-year-old insisted he is "as close as I've ever been" to getting his hands on that elusive fifth Major.

Asked if he has continued to set career goals, McIlroy shared that he is still aiming to become the most successful European golfer of all time - going on to admit he is aware that to do that, more Majors must be added.

He said: "I've always said I still feel like being the most successful European in the game is within my reach. I've got obviously Seve and Nick Faldo to pass there in terms of major wins.

I'm really proud of my body of work over the past 15 years and everything that I have achieved, whether it be season-long titles or individual tournaments or majors. Obviously getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I'm more confident than ever that I'm right there, that I'm as close as I've ever been.

I wouldn't say I've got, like, a particular number of wins. I mean, I want to win as many golf tournaments as I can. I want to try to compete and win as many majors as I can."

McIlroy - who currently has an additional 36 pro wins to his name during a career which began in 2007 - finished off by saying: "There's always going to be that tinge of what could have been. I don't want to do that to myself.

"If someone would have told me at 20 years old I'd be sitting here at 35 and this is the career I've had, I would not have believed them and I would have been ecstatic.

"Still have a good a little bit of time here, hopefully for the next 10 years. I still like to think I've got a good run ahead of me. Whatever those numbers are, whatever the totals add up to, I'll accept that and feel like I've done pretty well for a little boy from Northern Ireland that dreamed of playing golf for a living one day."