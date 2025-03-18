JJ Spaun Didn’t Win The Players Championship, But Here’s Everything He Gets After A Life-Changing Week At TPC Sawgrass

Spaun may have missed out on Players Championship victory, but the American can take solace in a number of positives from a fine week at TPC Sawgrass

JJ Spaun hits a chip shot at The Players Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

After matching Rory McIlroy's score at The Players Championship on Sunday, JJ Spaun would, ultimately, come up short in his bid to win the biggest trophy of career in Florida.

Finishing at 12-under, the American would rue his tee shot at the par 3 17th at TPC Sawgrass, as he finished four shots back of McIlroy in the Monday playoff, with the four-time Major winner adding another Players Championship trophy to his mantle.

JJ Spaun and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the 18th green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, although Spaun came up short in his bid for the PGA Tour's flagship event, the former Valero Texas Open winner can take comfort in a number of other wins...

Prize Money

The Players Championship holds one of the largest tournament purses in professional golf and, with a runner-up finish, Spaun secured a large chunk of the $25 million purse.

Because of the fine display around TPC Sawgrass, the 34-year-old heads home with a $2.75 million paycheck in his pocket, which is comfortably the largest of Spaun's career.

FedEx Cup Points

Being the flagship event, there was more than money on offer, with ample FedEx Cup points on the table in Florida.

Finishing second, Spaun saw his position in the FedEx Cup standings jump up 10 spots as 500 FedEx Cup points meant he went from 15th to 5th.

Image of the FedEx Cup trophjy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crucially, he's now on 1,059 points, which all but guarantees his card PGA Tour card for next season. What's more, the cut off for points for those who qualified for the Tour Championship in 2024 was around 1,600, meaning Spaun has thrown himself well into the fray.

Career-High Ranking

It wasn't just FedEx Cup points where Spaun saw a big leap as, thanks to his runner-up finish, he was able to claim plenty of points in terms of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Securing 48 points, Spaun saw his position jump from 57th to a career-high 25th, which puts him firmly inside the world's top 50. Interestingly, the runner-up finish was 10 points more than he received for his Valero Texas Open win.

Major Qualification

The reason why being inside the world's top 50 is so important is due to the qualifying status for Major championships.

By jumping into the 25th spot, Spaun has secured his spot at the first men's Major of the year, The Masters, with the American in good shape to also bag spots at the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship.

JJ Spaun chats with his caddie at The Masters

Spaun will make his second appearance at The Masters, where he finished T23rd in 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Publicity

The final positive is the way that Spaun conducted himself throughout the Monday playoff and, indeed, the whole week.

Many players may have skipped media or wanted to be left alone after losing out in a playoff but, in terms of Spaun, he was happy to speak in a press conference afterward which many on social media praised.

Having finished runner-up with some fine golf, there's no doubt that many more viewers in the golf world became Spaun fans after his play.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Read more
JJ Spaun walks with his caddie with his head down
News ‘It’s Hard To Not Feel Discouraged’ - JJ Spaun Reacts After Players Championship Playoff Defeat To Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy waves to the crowd after his victory
News How Much Money Did Rory McIlroy Win At The Players Championship?
A Masters flag, Rickie Fowler pointing to his locker, the FedEx Cup trophy, 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and The Players Championship trophy
Tour The Perks Rory McIlroy Gets For Winning The Players Championship
Bud Cauley hits a shot on the range while his coach stands behind him
News How A Strong Finish At The Players Championship Will Mean This Professional May Retain His PGA Tour Card
Latest in News
JJ Spaun hits a chip shot at The Players Championship
News JJ Spaun Didn’t Win The Players Championship, But Here’s Everything He Gets After A Life-Changing Week At TPC Sawgrass
Grant Horvat celebrates after holing a putt at the 2025 Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass
News Would YouTube Star Grant Horvat Accept A Sponsor's Invite To A PGA Tour Event? The Answer Is Complicated...
Peter Malnati holds the Valspar Championship trophy
News Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Charley Hull smokes a cigarette
News Charley Hull Makes £10,000 Bet To Give Up Smoking Habit
Latest in News
JJ Spaun hits a chip shot at The Players Championship
News JJ Spaun Didn’t Win The Players Championship, But Here’s Everything He Gets After A Life-Changing Week At TPC Sawgrass
Grant Horvat celebrates after holing a putt at the 2025 Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass
News Would YouTube Star Grant Horvat Accept A Sponsor's Invite To A PGA Tour Event? The Answer Is Complicated...
Peter Malnati holds the Valspar Championship trophy
News Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Charley Hull smokes a cigarette
News Charley Hull Makes £10,000 Bet To Give Up Smoking Habit

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

You might also like
View More ▸