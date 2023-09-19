Cazoo Open de France Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Guido Migliozzi looks to hold onto the trophy he won last year as the DP World Tour heads to Le Golf National
The Cazoo Open de France, the final DP World Tour event before the 44th Ryder Cup, takes place at Le Golf National, the venue for the 2018 match.
In contrast to last week flagship event on the Tour, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the vast majority of European Ryder Cup players are not involved this week, although there is some representation.
Two of Luke Donald’s vice captains, Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari, play. Colsaerts will be particularly keen to perform well as he looks for his first win on the DP World Tour since claiming victory in the 2019 tournament.
However, as well as their own performances, the duo will be keeping a close eye on the progress of the one member of the 12-player team in the field, Robert MacIntyre. The Scot finished tied for 45th last week, with only Nicolai Hojgaard beneath him on the leaderboard of European Ryder Cup players and he’ll be hoping to impress with just a week to go before the match at Marco Simone.
In 2022, Italian Guido Migliozzi produced a stunning nine under final round to beat Rasmus Hojgaard by one shot for his third DP World Tour win. He returns hoping for a repeat of that success, while the runner-up on that occasion is also in the field. Another former winner is 2012 champion Marcel Siem, who is looking for his second win of the season after claiming the Hero Indian Open title in February.
Last week, Ryan Fox became the first New Zealander to win the BMW PGA Championship and he is hoping to continue that momentum here, while other notable names include the highest ranked player in the field, World No.18 Tom Kim, who is looking for his maiden DP World Tour win and Min Woo Lee, who ranks 45th, and is looking for his third win on the Tour.
Another high-profile player looking to regain some of his best form is seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel. The American has endured a difficult 2023, but has shown signs of recovery of late, including a T18 at the BMW PGA Championship.
Elsewhere, Laurie Canter, who had been standing in for Sam Horsfield for LIV Golf team Majesticks GC, appears now that Horsfield has returned to action after five months following hip surgery.
Players are competing for a $3.25m purse, with the winner earning $552,500.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Cazoo Open de France at Le Golf National.
Cazoo Open de France Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$552,500
|2nd
|$357,500
|3rd
|$204,750
|4th
|$162,500
|5th
|$137,800
|6th
|$113,750
|7th
|$97,500
|8th
|$81,250
|9th
|$72,800
|10th
|$65,000
|11th
|$59,800
|12th
|$55,900
|13th
|$52,325
|14th
|$49,725
|15th
|$47,775
|16th
|$45,825
|17th
|$43,875
|18th
|$41,925
|19th
|$40,300
|20th
|$39,000
|21st
|$37,700
|22nd
|$36,725
|23rd
|$35,750
|24th
|$34,775
|25th
|$33,800
|26th
|$32,825
|27th
|$31,850
|28th
|$30,875
|29th
|$29,900
|30th
|$28,925
|31st
|$27,950
|32nd
|$26,975
|33rd
|$26,000
|34th
|$25,025
|35th
|$24,050
|36th
|$23,075
|37th
|$22,425
|38th
|$21,775
|39th
|$21,125
|40th
|$20,475
|41st
|$19,825
|42nd
|$19,175
|43rd
|$18,525
|44th
|$17,875
|45th
|$17,225
|46th
|$16,575
|47th
|$15,925
|48th
|$15,275
|49th
|$14,625
|50th
|$13,975
|51st
|$13,325
|52nd
|$12,675
|53rd
|$12,025
|54th
|$11,375
|55th
|$11,050
|56th
|$10,725
|57th
|$10,400
|58th
|$10,075
|59th
|$9,750
|60th
|$9,425
|61st
|$9,100
|62nd
|$8,775
|63rd
|$8,450
|64th
|$8,125
|65th
|$7,800
Cazoo Open de France Field 2023
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Gregory Bourdy
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Oscar Couilleau
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Andoni Etchenique
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Jeremy Gandon
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- John Gough
- Julien Guerrier
- Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- Chase Hanna
- Gregory Havret
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Raphael Jacquelin
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Frank Kennedy
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Tom Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Joakim Lagergren
- Jerome Lando Casanova
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hugo Le Goff
- Min Woo Lee
- Joshua Lee
- Maxime Legros
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo Vera
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom McKibbin
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- JC Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Macel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot Siegrist
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Clement Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joel Stalter
- Graeme Storm
- Darren Strachan
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Danny Willett
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Where Is The 2023 Cazoo Open de France?
The 2022 Cazoo Open de France is being held at Le Golf National near Paris. The venue hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup, where the Europeans beat the USA, and is regarded as one of the most difficult on the DP World Tour.
Who Won The 2022 Cazoo Open de France?
The 2022 Open de France was won by Italian Guido Migliozzi. His nine-under final round saw him finish the tournament on 16 under, which was enough to claim victory by one shot over Rasmus Hojgaard.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
