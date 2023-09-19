Cazoo Open de France Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Cazoo Open de France, the final DP World Tour event before the 44th Ryder Cup, takes place at Le Golf National, the venue for the 2018 match.

In contrast to last week flagship event on the Tour, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the vast majority of European Ryder Cup players are not involved this week, although there is some representation.

Two of Luke Donald’s vice captains, Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari, play. Colsaerts will be particularly keen to perform well as he looks for his first win on the DP World Tour since claiming victory in the 2019 tournament.

However, as well as their own performances, the duo will be keeping a close eye on the progress of the one member of the 12-player team in the field, Robert MacIntyre. The Scot finished tied for 45th last week, with only Nicolai Hojgaard beneath him on the leaderboard of European Ryder Cup players and he’ll be hoping to impress with just a week to go before the match at Marco Simone.

In 2022, Italian Guido Migliozzi produced a stunning nine under final round to beat Rasmus Hojgaard by one shot for his third DP World Tour win. He returns hoping for a repeat of that success, while the runner-up on that occasion is also in the field. Another former winner is 2012 champion Marcel Siem, who is looking for his second win of the season after claiming the Hero Indian Open title in February.

Last week, Ryan Fox became the first New Zealander to win the BMW PGA Championship and he is hoping to continue that momentum here, while other notable names include the highest ranked player in the field, World No.18 Tom Kim, who is looking for his maiden DP World Tour win and Min Woo Lee, who ranks 45th, and is looking for his third win on the Tour.

Another high-profile player looking to regain some of his best form is seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel. The American has endured a difficult 2023, but has shown signs of recovery of late, including a T18 at the BMW PGA Championship.

Elsewhere, Laurie Canter, who had been standing in for Sam Horsfield for LIV Golf team Majesticks GC, appears now that Horsfield has returned to action after five months following hip surgery.

Players are competing for a $3.25m purse, with the winner earning $552,500.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Cazoo Open de France at Le Golf National.

Cazoo Open de France Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800

Cazoo Open de France Field 2023

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Gregory Bourdy

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Nicolas Colsaerts

Oscar Couilleau

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Andoni Etchenique

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Jeremy Gandon

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

John Gough

Julien Guerrier

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Chase Hanna

Gregory Havret

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Hojgaard

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Aguri Iwasaki

Raphael Jacquelin

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Frank Kennedy

Maximilian Kieffer

Tom Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Joakim Lagergren

Jerome Lando Casanova

Romain Langasque

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Le Goff

Min Woo Lee

Joshua Lee

Maxime Legros

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo Vera

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Tom McKibbin

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjorn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

JC Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Maximilian Schmitt

Macel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot Siegrist

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Clement Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joel Stalter

Graeme Storm

Darren Strachan

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Danny Willett

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Fabrizio Zanotti

Where Is The 2023 Cazoo Open de France? The 2022 Cazoo Open de France is being held at Le Golf National near Paris. The venue hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup, where the Europeans beat the USA, and is regarded as one of the most difficult on the DP World Tour.