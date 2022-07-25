Rocket Mortgage Classic 'Not Worried' About Clash With LIV Golf
The Detroit PGA Tour event clashes with this week's LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey
Jason Langwell, the executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, says he is "not worried" about going up against the LIV Golf Invitational Series this week.
The Detroit-based PGA Tour event is in its fourth year but it's without 2020 champion Bryson DeChambeau this week, who was axed as a Rocket Mortgage ambassador following his move to LIV and instead tees it up in Bedminster this week.
As well as missing DeChambeau, this year's field might be without some star power as last year's event included Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Matthew Wolff, as well as Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez, Charles Howell III and Peter Uihlein. All eight will be teeing up in the LIV Golf event this week, which will also be taking viewership from the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament's executive director isn't focussing on that, however.
"We're not worried about it," Jason Langwell told the Detroit News (opens in new tab). "Our narrative is ours. No one else will have the narrative we have. We're excited about the story we're going to tell, and the players we have here to support it and tell it."
Rocket Mortgage parted ways "effective immediately" with DeChambeau following his move to LIV being announced in June.
"Our partnership with the PGA Tour extends to include several prominent golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, as ambassadors of the Rocket Mortgage brand. As has been widely reported, Bryson elected to join the LIV Golf Series. Effective immediately, Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship agreement with Bryson. We wish him well in his future success."
This week's tournament is headlined by the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young.
