Robert MacIntyre Withdraws From Italian Open Through Injury
The defending champion pulled out ahead of his second round in Italy
Robert MacIntyre has withdrawn from the Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club ahead of his second round, citing a back injury.
The Scot came into the week as the defending champion having captured his second DP World Tour victory eight months ago at the venue for this year's Ryder Cup.
MacIntyre posted a two-over 73 on day one before announcing he wouldn't be teeing it up on Friday after straining his back and opting to rest in order to get back to full fitness in time for the second men's Major of the year.
"Gutted to withdraw this morning from the Italian Open with a back strain," MacIntyre wrote on Twitter. "Hopefully nothing too serious. Now for a week of rest before the PGA Championship."
Gutted to withdraw this morning from the @ItalianOpen with a back strain. Hopefully nothing too serious. Now for a week of rest before the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/HRBwokBOWtMay 5, 2023
MacIntyre overcame US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff in Rome last year after the pair finished 14-under. It was the biggest win of the Scot's career as he prevailed over a star-studded field that also included four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.
However, he has failed to build on that momentum and finds himself in danger of dropping outside the world's top 100, having risen to as high as 42nd. The 26-year-old has made no secret of his desire to make his Ryder Cup debut this year and had been expected to form part of the next generation of European talent that could spoil the American's momentum.
As it stands, he sits well down in the Ryder Cup standings and will be relying on a pick from captain Luke Donald should he want to feature in the upcoming edition of the biennial contest.
