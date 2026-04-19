Max Homa Launches Club Days After ‘Very Spoiled’ Comment
The American let his frustrations get the better of him during the final round of the RBC Heritage, days after expressing his dislike of damaging clubs
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
During The Masters, Augusta National provided more than its share of difficulties for players, and not all of them got through it without displaying their frustrations or having their knuckles rapped.
One was Robert MacIntyre, who was ‘reprimanded’ after swearing, gesturing with his middle finger and having twice been seen slamming his club into the fairways.
Sergio Garcia was another, receiving a conduct warning after damaging a teeing area and snapping his driver during the final round.
In the aftermath of those incidents, Max Homa, who finished T9 at the Major, was asked his thoughts ahead of the RBC Heritage, particularly on what would constitute a violation of any similar code of conduct policy on the PGA Tour.
He responded: “I don't like when people break clubs. I don't like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it, and I think breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled.”
“I try my absolute best not to do it, and when it does happen, as far as slamming a tee box, I'm very upset with myself because we're very lucky to play this game where we do, and I think it is a bad look.”
Just four days on, Homa is likely to face reminders of those words after launching his club during the final round at Harbour Town.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The American's ball found the native area after a wayward tee shot at the par-5 15th. When his attempt to get out of trouble didn’t have the desired effect, he hurled the offending club as he walked after his ball.
Max Homaon Wednesday: “I don’t like when people break clubs, I don’t like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it, and breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled”Max Homa today: pic.twitter.com/vQC17HvGcFApril 19, 2026
In Homa's defense, he followed up his comment in his press conference with a caveat, saying: “But again, this is a very frustrating game, and it happens.”
He added: “I don't know where I'd draw that line exactly, but I definitely think beating up a golf course would be probably - because the rest of us have to play it. But that's a tough thing to handle or to decide upon because it is so subjective.”
It wasn’t all bad for Homa because, despite making his second consecutive bogey at the 15th, he made his final birdie of the tournament two holes later to card a 69 – his best of the week.
However, given his comments just a few days earlier, it’s likely he’ll look back on his frustration at the 15th as one moment he’d rather not repeat.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.