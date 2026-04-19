Max Homa Launches Club Days After ‘Very Spoiled’ Comment

During The Masters, Augusta National provided more than its share of difficulties for players, and not all of them got through it without displaying their frustrations or having their knuckles rapped.

One was Robert MacIntyre, who was ‘reprimanded’ after swearing, gesturing with his middle finger and having twice been seen slamming his club into the fairways.

Sergio Garcia was another, receiving a conduct warning after damaging a teeing area and snapping his driver during the final round.

In the aftermath of those incidents, Max Homa, who finished T9 at the Major, was asked his thoughts ahead of the RBC Heritage, particularly on what would constitute a violation of any similar code of conduct policy on the PGA Tour.

He responded: “I don't like when people break clubs. I don't like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it, and I think breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled.”

“I try my absolute best not to do it, and when it does happen, as far as slamming a tee box, I'm very upset with myself because we're very lucky to play this game where we do, and I think it is a bad look.”

Max Homa voiced his opinions on players breaking clubs before the RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just four days on, Homa is likely to face reminders of those words after launching his club during the final round at Harbour Town.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The American's ball found the native area after a wayward tee shot at the par-5 15th. When his attempt to get out of trouble didn’t have the desired effect, he hurled the offending club as he walked after his ball.

Max Homaon Wednesday: “I don’t like when people break clubs, I don’t like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it, and breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled”Max Homa today: pic.twitter.com/vQC17HvGcFApril 19, 2026

In Homa's defense, he followed up his comment in his press conference with a caveat, saying: “But again, this is a very frustrating game, and it happens.”

He added: “I don't know where I'd draw that line exactly, but I definitely think beating up a golf course would be probably - because the rest of us have to play it. But that's a tough thing to handle or to decide upon because it is so subjective.”

It wasn’t all bad for Homa because, despite making his second consecutive bogey at the 15th, he made his final birdie of the tournament two holes later to card a 69 – his best of the week.

However, given his comments just a few days earlier, it’s likely he’ll look back on his frustration at the 15th as one moment he’d rather not repeat.