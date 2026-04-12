Sergio Garcia Admits He's 'Not Super Proud' Of Behavior At The Masters After Damaging Tee Box

After smashing his driver and damaging the second tee box at The Masters, Sergio Garcia has delivered a blunt interview

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Sergio Garcia was in trouble at The Masters
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After losing his cool and smashing up the a tee box on the final day of The Masters, Sergio Garcia has spoken to the press and admitted he's not happy with his own actions.

We haven't seen the best of the LIV Golf League star since his win in Hong Kong last year, but it's important to remember Garcia is still a former Masters champion after his victory at Augusta National in 2017.

Starting the day 16 shots behind leaders Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young, it was always going to be tough for Garcia on Sunday.

He didn't help matters, though, when he sent his second tee shot spiraling into the bunker. Clearly unhappy with his effort, Garcia smashed the ground with his driver before hitting the water cooler at the side of the tee box.

Garcia's driver did not survive the incident, and the tee box had to be repaired quickly by staff at Augusta.

Speaking to the press after the round, in which he shot a 75 to finish +8 for the week, Garcia admitted an unsavory moment like that had been coming.

When asked about his frustrations, Garcia said: "Through the year. Yeah [that's been building]. Just obviously not super proud of it, but sometimes it happens."

Garcia was later spoken to on the course, but he was clearly not in the mood to talk about it when quizzed by the media. "I'm not going to tell you," he replied when asked what was said, before later insisting they skip to the "next question" when another journalist tried to probe.

In a brief and frosty interview, Garcia blamed "bad golf" and "bad shots" for his poor performances at Augusta since 2017.

He also shot down a question where a journalist asked if this is the result of what has been a disappointing year so far, saying: "No, it's not a combination of everything. It's fine. It's what it is. You've just got to deal with it."

This is not the first time Garcia has been guilty of a meltdown on a golf course, either. Back in 2019, he was disqualified from the Saudi International event after damaging a number of greens.

He also snapped his driver at The Open Championship last year during the final round. The solution is pretty simple, at least on the day, though. As Garcia says, "I just have to hit 3-wood all the time."

Jakob Barnes
Jakob Barnes
Freelance Writer

Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he covers the top stories from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and more.

He is relatively new to the game of golf, having first picked up a club in January 2023, but like many, he's now obsessed with this frustrating yet wonderful sport. Jakob broke 100 for the first time in late 2025 and is now ramping up his practice and is getting out to as many courses as possible in order to improve and become more consistent.

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