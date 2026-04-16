Max Homa Not A Fan Of 'Spoiled' Behavior After Sergio Garcia's Masters Reprimand

Max Homa says players breaking clubs makes them all look "very, very spoiled" after Sergio Garcia smashed his driver at The Masters.

Robert MacIntyre was also in a spot of bother at Augusta National for his angry outbursts, but it was Garcia who was issued with a code of conduct warning during Sunday's final round.

Garcia smashed up the tee box on the second hole and snapped his driver after a poor tee shot - which he's now apologized for.

There was a strict code of conduct policy implemented at The Masters, with Garcia the first person to get an official first warning - a second warning would result in a two-shot penalty.

Homa did not name Garcia when asked about the code of conduct, but said he doesn't think it's a good look when players snap clubs in anger.

"Not saying I've never done it. I don't like when people break clubs. I don't like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it, and I think the breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled," Homa said ahead of the RBC Heritage.

"I try my absolute best not to do it, and when it does happen, as far as slamming a tee box, I'm very upset with myself because we're very lucky to play this game we do, and I think it is a bad look.

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"But again, this is a very frustrating game, and it happens. So I don't know where I'd draw that line exactly, but I definitely think beating up a golf course would be probably tops just because the rest of us have to play it."

Sergio Garcia had to be spoken to by Masters officials after lashing out during his final round at Augusta! 😳 pic.twitter.com/UnfswNNs5FApril 12, 2026

Garcia was issued the warning after repeatedly slamming his driver into the turf at the second tee box, which then needed repairing early on in Sunday's final round.

The Spaniard then smashed his driver into a cool box and broke the head, meaning he was unable to use it for the rest of his round.

"I regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game," said Garcia in his apology.

MacIntyre has yet to make a statement on his behavior, for which he was reportedly reprimanded by Augusta National - although nothing has been made official.

MacIntyre was heard swearing on the course and also slammed his club into the fairway during a frustrating week at The Masters.

Robert MacIntyre on Instagram 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/BzVxTgeMLmApril 10, 2026

Homa himself has shown his frustration on the golf course before, notably being filmed throwing a club down the fairway at last year's PGA Championship.

He says his main vice is some bad language when things aren't going his way, and said player conduct is something the PGA Tour will try and work on improving going forward.

"I say a lot of bad words," Homa admitted. "I very much try to do it not when a kid can hear. So I do think there's some, hey, don't say it in front of the wrong person, like be a bit aware of your surroundings

"But yeah, that's a tough thing to handle or to decide upon because it is so subjective. If I do something where no one is watching on TV, that gets graded a lot lower than when it's in front of everybody.

"But it's never a bad thing to have that conversation being had at Augusta. That's good.

"Between that and pace-of-play stuff, there's things we can address, and we can wait until we figure it out until we implement it, but at least the conversation is going that way.

"We want to inspire the next generation to be better than us, so we need to be held to a higher standard."