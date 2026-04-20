'Bad Look. Not Proud' - Max Homa Reacts After Club Throw At RBC Heritage

Following on from his golf club throw at the RBC Heritage, Max Homa has reacted to his actions, claiming it was "a bad look" and that "he's not proud."

The reaction stems from Homa after he called out other players' actions at The Masters, specifically around clubs being broken.

Less than a week on from his statement, though, Homa was spotted throwing a club during the fourth Signature Event of 2026, with the incident occurring during his final round.

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(Image credit: Instagram: @maxhoma)

Taking to social media, Homa wrote: "I mentioned in this interview that we as pros should be held to a high standard and we should be kept accountable.

"I’m thankful so many people have held me accountable on this. Bad look. Not proud. Looking forward to bettering myself."

Producing a T9th result at The Masters, his best finish of the season, Homa ended the RBC Heritage at one-under-par, carding a two-under 69 final round and finishing T69th.

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Speaking in his pre-tournament press conference, Homa was asked about players and their actions when angry.

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The week prior, Robert MacIntyre was seen gesturing with his middle finger after putting his approach into the water at Augusta National. This came after he had slammed his club into the ground twice.

Sergio Garcia was another player who let frustration get the better of him, as the Spaniard whacked the second tee box with his driver, before breaking his club on a cooler.

"I don't like when people break clubs," stated Homa. "I don't like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it, and I think breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled.

"I try my absolute best not to do it, and when it does happen, as far as slamming a tee box, I'm very upset with myself because we're very lucky to play this game where we do, and I think it is a bad look.”