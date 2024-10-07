'You Got Both Barrels' - Robert MacIntyre Issues Apology After Urging St Andrews To 'Blow Up' Road Hole

Robert MacIntyre has issued an apology for comments he made about the Old Course’s famous Road Hole following his appearance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

MacIntyre finished T25 at the DP World Tour event, and his effort to secure his third victory of the season came particularly unstuck at the iconic 17th where he suffered a double bogey on Saturday followed by a bogey in the final round as he finished 10 shots behind winner Tyrrell Hatton.

Afterwards, MacIntyre spoke to The Scotsman, and he didn’t hold back on his thoughts on the hole, saying: “Blow it up, I don't think there are many worse holes in world golf.

“I think it’s a terrible hole off the back tee. It doesn’t need to be modernized, to bring excitement it needs to be a hole you are able to hit a golf shot into and not one where you just hit it onto the green and try to get up and down.

“It almost plays like a par 5. They try to do things to this golf course that don’t need to be done. Today I rifled a drive off the tee and then a 4-iron and I was the furthest up the hole.”

Now, having had some time to digest events, the 28-year-old, who won the RBC Canadian Open and the Genesis Scottish Open earlier in the year, has taken to social media to apologize.

He wrote on X: “Double bogey on Saturday then bogey Sunday and you got both barrels. Sorry 17th hole @TheHomeofGolf. All heat of the moment…nothing personal.”

MacIntyre’s comments on his dislike of the Road Hole came at the end of an eventful week for the Scot. In the second round at Kingsbarns, he was visibly unimpressed after Rory McIlroy drove the green at the par-4 14th just as he was lining up a putt. MacIntyre backed away from his putt and gave a hard stare back towards the tee box.

It wasn’t just moments of controversy that MacIntyre will remember the tournament for, though. He also got to play alongside dad Dougie in the team element of the event, which is something he explained to The Scotsman, he was happy to experience.

MacIntyre played with dad Dougie at the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was great," he said. "It was something I always wanted to do. When I asked them [Dunhill], they said no problem. The first pro event I got to take part in as an amateur he caddied for me. It was nice. I know he was really nervous and it wasn’t his best golf, but it was nice to be out there with him.”