'I Don't Think Bob's Too Impressed' - Watch MacIntyre's Reaction As Rory McIlroy Drives The Green

Robert MacIntyre was clearly unimpressed as Rory McIlroy drove the green on a par four at Kingsbarns, as he was just lining up a putt at the time

Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre are usually good friends, but the Scotsman was visibly unimpressed with his Ryder Cup teammate during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Northern Irishman boomed one of his trademark drives onto the green at the 390-yard par-four 14th at Kingsbarns, but the only man not impressed was MacIntyre, as the ball landed with a thud and rolled up behind him as he was lining up a putt.

You didn't have to be a body language expert to know MacIntyre's feelings on the subject, as he backed away from his putt and gave a hard stare back towards the tee box.

Luckily MacIntyre then went on to hole his putt for birdie - as who knows what may have happened had he missed.

Four-time Major champion McIlroy also made a birdie three at the 14th hole as he carded a second successive 69 to sit on six under and way down in T49 in the Dunhill Links field.

For MacIntyre, his mood might have been explained by the fact he had just suffered back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th, so badly needed to pick up that birdie on 14.

He later went on to make a double-bogey six on the last though to finish with a level-par round of 72 to sit a shot behind McIlroy on five under.

It was the incident that you can watch just below, though, that was the talking point of the round.

Not many players would even think about waiting for the group ahead to putt out on a 390-yard par four, but maybe McIlroy should've known better given his prowess off the tee.

And MacIntyre's reaction was there for all to see, including the TV commentators, with the immediate reaction being "I don't think Bob's too impressed with that." 

That feeling was backed up by the on-course reporter, who summed it all up pretty nicely.

"MacIntyre was ready to putt and, his body language, I can tell you he's very unimpressed." 

Topics
Rory Mcilroy
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸