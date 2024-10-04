'I Don't Think Bob's Too Impressed' - Watch MacIntyre's Reaction As Rory McIlroy Drives The Green
Robert MacIntyre was clearly unimpressed as Rory McIlroy drove the green on a par four at Kingsbarns, as he was just lining up a putt at the time
Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre are usually good friends, but the Scotsman was visibly unimpressed with his Ryder Cup teammate during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The Northern Irishman boomed one of his trademark drives onto the green at the 390-yard par-four 14th at Kingsbarns, but the only man not impressed was MacIntyre, as the ball landed with a thud and rolled up behind him as he was lining up a putt.
You didn't have to be a body language expert to know MacIntyre's feelings on the subject, as he backed away from his putt and gave a hard stare back towards the tee box.
Luckily MacIntyre then went on to hole his putt for birdie - as who knows what may have happened had he missed.
Four-time Major champion McIlroy also made a birdie three at the 14th hole as he carded a second successive 69 to sit on six under and way down in T49 in the Dunhill Links field.
For MacIntyre, his mood might have been explained by the fact he had just suffered back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th, so badly needed to pick up that birdie on 14.
He later went on to make a double-bogey six on the last though to finish with a level-par round of 72 to sit a shot behind McIlroy on five under.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It was the incident that you can watch just below, though, that was the talking point of the round.
Rory McIlroy drove the green while Robert MacIntyre was about to putt. "I don't think Bob is too impressed with that!" pic.twitter.com/ZtbOccFxLUOctober 4, 2024
Not many players would even think about waiting for the group ahead to putt out on a 390-yard par four, but maybe McIlroy should've known better given his prowess off the tee.
And MacIntyre's reaction was there for all to see, including the TV commentators, with the immediate reaction being "I don't think Bob's too impressed with that."
That feeling was backed up by the on-course reporter, who summed it all up pretty nicely.
"MacIntyre was ready to putt and, his body language, I can tell you he's very unimpressed."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Kevin Velo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about the PGA Tour pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Fairway Woods Do The Top 10 Golfers In The World Use?
Sam De’Ath takes a look into the bags of the best fairway wood players in the world and the makes and models they use to attack greens from long range
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
'We'll Know A Lot More By Year's End' - Rory McIlroy Hopes Tour Bosses' Shared Tee Time Can Expedite Pro Golf Peace Deal
The World No.3 is set to play with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf League chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Has His Say On Rory McIlroy's Season Of Near Misses
Scottie Scheffler had some calm words of comfort for Rory McIlroy after his string of near misses this season
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Insists He's 'Happy With Where My Game Is' After Agonizing BMW PGA Championship Defeat
The four-time Major winner finished runner-up on the DP World Tour for the second week in a row at Wentworth, but he's determined to focus on the positives
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Matteo Manassero takes a three-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth, with Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel in pursuit
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel And Matteo Manassero's Scoring At Wentworth Was Incredible... Here's What They Shot
The trio were grouped together for the third round of the BMW PGA Championship, where they produced a masterclass of low scoring - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch The Bizarre Moment Rory McIlroy’s Clubhead Flies Off At BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy suffered a freak incident at the BMW PGA Championship when the head came flying off one of his clubs just after hitting a shot
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Outlines Two Issues He Sees As Stumbling Blocks In PGA Tour/PIF Talks
The four-time Major winner sees two potential stumbling blocks in the way of a deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is grouped with Justin Rose and defending champion Ryan Fox for the opening two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
By Mike Hall Published