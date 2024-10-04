'I Don't Think Bob's Too Impressed' - Watch MacIntyre's Reaction As Rory McIlroy Drives The Green

Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre are usually good friends, but the Scotsman was visibly unimpressed with his Ryder Cup teammate during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Northern Irishman boomed one of his trademark drives onto the green at the 390-yard par-four 14th at Kingsbarns, but the only man not impressed was MacIntyre, as the ball landed with a thud and rolled up behind him as he was lining up a putt.

You didn't have to be a body language expert to know MacIntyre's feelings on the subject, as he backed away from his putt and gave a hard stare back towards the tee box.

Luckily MacIntyre then went on to hole his putt for birdie - as who knows what may have happened had he missed.

Four-time Major champion McIlroy also made a birdie three at the 14th hole as he carded a second successive 69 to sit on six under and way down in T49 in the Dunhill Links field.

For MacIntyre, his mood might have been explained by the fact he had just suffered back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th, so badly needed to pick up that birdie on 14.

He later went on to make a double-bogey six on the last though to finish with a level-par round of 72 to sit a shot behind McIlroy on five under.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was the incident that you can watch just below, though, that was the talking point of the round.

Rory McIlroy drove the green while Robert MacIntyre was about to putt. "I don't think Bob is too impressed with that!" pic.twitter.com/ZtbOccFxLUOctober 4, 2024

Not many players would even think about waiting for the group ahead to putt out on a 390-yard par four, but maybe McIlroy should've known better given his prowess off the tee.

And MacIntyre's reaction was there for all to see, including the TV commentators, with the immediate reaction being "I don't think Bob's too impressed with that."

That feeling was backed up by the on-course reporter, who summed it all up pretty nicely.

"MacIntyre was ready to putt and, his body language, I can tell you he's very unimpressed."