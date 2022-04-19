Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Field And Teams
Four of the world’s top five are in action on the PGA Tour’s only team event
TPC Louisiana hosts the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the sole team event on the PGA Tour, comprising 80 two-man teams from a field of 160. The format sees the teams compete in fourballs (best ball) in the first and third rounds, and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds, with the top 33 teams and ties making the cut.
Man of the moment, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, plays his first tournament since winning The Masters at Augusta National, and he’s teamed with Ryan Palmer, who won this event in 2019 partnering Jon Rahm. Another team to keep an eye on is Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood, who finished runner-up to Palmer and Rahm three years ago. World No.3 Rahm skips this year’s event, but he's the only player in the current top five to miss out.
Covid put paid to the 2020 event, but it was back last year, with Australians Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman winning in a dramatic playoff. The pair team up again as they return to defend their title. Clearly, the duo get on. In 2021, Leishman sported a mullet wig as the pair approached the first tee for the third round in honour of Smith’s hairstyle. They'll hope that camaraderie can stand them in good stead again.
Last year marked Smith’s second Zurich Classic of New Orleans win since the team format was introduced five years ago. He also won it in 2017, alongside Jonas Blixt. Considering the fine form Smith’s been in during 2022, notwithstanding missing the cut at last week’s RBC Heritage, he and Leishman should be strong contenders again.
In 2018, Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy won by a stroke, and this year, Horschel teams up with Sam Burns, who won last month’s Valspar Championship in a playoff. Meanwhile, Piercy is partnered with Sean O’Hair. Another pairing to watch closely is World No.2 Collin Morikawa and World No.5 Viktor Hovland. Elsewhere, the partnership of World No.4 Partrick Cantlay, who finished runner up at last week’s RBC Heritage, and World No.12 Xander Schauffele, is another to keep a close eye on.
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Field And Teams 2022
- Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland
- Jason Day and Jason Scrivener
- Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman
- Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood
- Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer
- Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton
- Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter
- Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose
- Billy Horschel and Sam Burns
- Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
- Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
- Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III
- Max Homa and Talor Gooch
- Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira
- Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
- Joel Dahmen and Stephan Jaeger
- Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk
- Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie
- Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo
- Lucas Herbert and Arjun Atwal
- Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor
- Tom Hoge and Paul Barjon
- Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An
- Sung Kang and John Huh
- Patton Kizzire and J.T. Poston
- Martin Laird and Robert MacIntyre
- Adam Long and Bo Hoag
- Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power
- Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker
- Chad Ramey and Joshua Creel
- Sepp Straka and Greyson Sigg
- Robert Streb and Troy Merritt
- Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk
- Martin Trainer and Jim Knous
- Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft
- Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein
- Bill Haas and Jay Haas
- Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman
- Rafa Cabrera Bello and Emiliano Grillo
- Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus
- Sam Horsfield and Matt Wallace
- Scott Piercy and Sean O'Hair
- Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander
- Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale and Wyndham Clark
- Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett
- Harry Higgs and Austin Smotherman
- Doug Ghim and Matthias Schwab
- Brandon Hagy and Cameron Percy
- Brian Stuard and Russell Knox
- Doc Redman and Sam Ryder
- Hank Lebioda and Chase Seiffert
- Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles
- Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson
- James Hahn and Kevin Chappell
- Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore
- Kyle Stanley and Camilo Villegas
- Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings
- Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd
- Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley
- Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae
- Seung-Yul Noh and Michael Kim
- Sahith Theegala and Beau Hossler
- Alex Smalley and Hayden Buckley
- Lee Hodges and Vince Whaley
- Patrick Rodgers and Brandon Wu
- Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
- Max McGreevy and Andrew Novak
- Kurt Kitayama and Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan
- Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy
- Seth Reeves and Jared Wolfe
- Justin Lower and Dylan Wu
- Austin Cook and Jason Dufner
- Callum Tarren and David Skinns
- Scott Gutschewski and D.A. Points
- Michael Gligic and Ryan Armour
- Dawie van der Walt and Brett Drewitt
- Bo Van Pelt and Ben Martin
What Is The Zurich Classic Format?
Eighty two-man teams compete with four-ball (best ball) in the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) played in the second and final rounds. The top 33 teams and ties will make the cut.
Where in New Orleans Is The Zurich Classic Held?
The venue for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is TPC Louisiana, which first hosted the tournament in 2005. The course is located in Avondale, around 15 miles west of New Orleans.
