Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Field And Teams

TPC Louisiana hosts the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the sole team event on the PGA Tour, comprising 80 two-man teams from a field of 160. The format sees the teams compete in fourballs (best ball) in the first and third rounds, and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds, with the top 33 teams and ties making the cut.

Man of the moment, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, plays his first tournament since winning The Masters at Augusta National, and he’s teamed with Ryan Palmer, who won this event in 2019 partnering Jon Rahm. Another team to keep an eye on is Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood, who finished runner-up to Palmer and Rahm three years ago. World No.3 Rahm skips this year’s event, but he's the only player in the current top five to miss out.

Covid put paid to the 2020 event, but it was back last year, with Australians Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman winning in a dramatic playoff. The pair team up again as they return to defend their title. Clearly, the duo get on. In 2021, Leishman sported a mullet wig as the pair approached the first tee for the third round in honour of Smith’s hairstyle. They'll hope that camaraderie can stand them in good stead again.

Last year marked Smith’s second Zurich Classic of New Orleans win since the team format was introduced five years ago. He also won it in 2017, alongside Jonas Blixt. Considering the fine form Smith’s been in during 2022, notwithstanding missing the cut at last week’s RBC Heritage, he and Leishman should be strong contenders again.

In 2018, Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy won by a stroke, and this year, Horschel teams up with Sam Burns, who won last month’s Valspar Championship in a playoff. Meanwhile, Piercy is partnered with Sean O’Hair. Another pairing to watch closely is World No.2 Collin Morikawa and World No.5 Viktor Hovland. Elsewhere, the partnership of World No.4 Partrick Cantlay, who finished runner up at last week’s RBC Heritage, and World No.12 Xander Schauffele, is another to keep a close eye on.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Field And Teams 2022

Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland

Jason Day and Jason Scrivener

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood

Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer

Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III

Max Homa and Talor Gooch

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard

Joel Dahmen and Stephan Jaeger

Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk

Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie

Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo

Lucas Herbert and Arjun Atwal

Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor

Tom Hoge and Paul Barjon

Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An

Sung Kang and John Huh

Patton Kizzire and J.T. Poston

Martin Laird and Robert MacIntyre

Adam Long and Bo Hoag

Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power

Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker

Chad Ramey and Joshua Creel

Sepp Straka and Greyson Sigg

Robert Streb and Troy Merritt

Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk

Martin Trainer and Jim Knous

Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft

Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein

Bill Haas and Jay Haas

Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman

Rafa Cabrera Bello and Emiliano Grillo

Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus

Sam Horsfield and Matt Wallace

Scott Piercy and Sean O'Hair

Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander

Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale and Wyndham Clark

Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett

Harry Higgs and Austin Smotherman

Doug Ghim and Matthias Schwab

Brandon Hagy and Cameron Percy

Brian Stuard and Russell Knox

Doc Redman and Sam Ryder

Hank Lebioda and Chase Seiffert

Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles

Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson

James Hahn and Kevin Chappell

Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore

Kyle Stanley and Camilo Villegas

Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings

Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd

Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley

Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae

Seung-Yul Noh and Michael Kim

Sahith Theegala and Beau Hossler

Alex Smalley and Hayden Buckley

Lee Hodges and Vince Whaley

Patrick Rodgers and Brandon Wu

Aaron Rai and David Lipsky

Max McGreevy and Andrew Novak

Kurt Kitayama and Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan

Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy

Seth Reeves and Jared Wolfe

Justin Lower and Dylan Wu

Austin Cook and Jason Dufner

Callum Tarren and David Skinns

Scott Gutschewski and D.A. Points

Michael Gligic and Ryan Armour

Dawie van der Walt and Brett Drewitt

Bo Van Pelt and Ben Martin

What Is The Zurich Classic Format? Eighty two-man teams compete with four-ball (best ball) in the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) played in the second and final rounds. The top 33 teams and ties will make the cut.