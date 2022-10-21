Robert Garrigus Blasts DP World Tour, Monahan & Horschel

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PGA Tour winner Robert Garrigus has come out all guns blazing in a recent podcast appearance, laying into the DP World Tour, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf critic Billy Horschel.

Garrigus was the first player to request the PGA Tour allow him to go and play in LIV Golf, although he’s never actually teed it up in Greg Norman’s Saudi Arabian-backed series.

That hasn’t stopped him from laying into those in opposition to LIV Golf though, while adding that he thought the DP World Tour would struggle to survive going forward and that PGA Tour boss Monahan will soon be out of a job.

Speaking to the Fire Pit Collective (opens in new tab) on their 'The Grind' podcast, Garrigus was angered by what he thought was unfair treatment of Adrian Otaegui by the DP World Tour during his dominant victory at the Andalucia Masters last week.

“I don’t know how they can survive to be quite honest,” Garrigus warned when summing up the situation with LIV Golf now on the scene. “It’s going to be interesting to see how these people are going to fund that tour."

On Otaegui, Garrigus added: “They’re letting the LIV guys play and they’re trying to take a stance, like ‘oh, we’re not going to say this guy’s name’, but the dude that just won (Otaegui) played the first three events on LIV and when he was breaking scoring records they weren’t even saying anything about him.

"Finally he won and they had to say something because it was his home country - they're being so petty about this.”

PGA Tour commissioner Monahan also came under fire from Garrigus, who said that the boss would be out of a job in the next couple of years – with plenty of players on the tour allegedly agreeing with him.

“Every single guy I’ve talked to has said he’s probably going to be gone in the next year or two,” said Garrigus. “He’s a really nice guy but he’s not a very good wartime president. He wasn’t prepared for this, we all know it and he knows it.”

“I don’t think he needs to be fired but I think there needs to be someone in there that might have some balls and that’s not apparent right now.

“He has to be so political and he has to tiptoe around every situation in a businesslike manner. I don’t think it was him per se. The team around him are a bunch of f*****g goobers and it’s unfortunate.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps most of all though, Horschel was singled out for his vocal criticism of LIV Golf, which hasn’t gone down well at all with Garrigus – who really let his fellow American have it.

“The douchebag Billy Horschel – he won’t shut the f**k up and I can’t stand it,” he fumed.

“Even Rory’s taken a step back and Rahm’s taken a step back because they’ve realised it’s not a fight you can win.

“I can’t stand guys getting on TV and interviews saying all this about the LIV guys, but when they get on the driving range they ain’t going to say anything to them. Nobody’s getting in a fight on the driving range."