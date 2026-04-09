Masters Pro To Put In Two Drivers And New Putter In Drastic Overnight Gear Change

Harry Hall is making his Masters debut this week and, following a five-over-par 77 on Thursday, the Augusta National rookie is to make some big changes prior to his second round on Friday.

Currently, the Englishman has a Ping G440 LST driver and Odyssey O Works 1W putter in-play but, speaking in a press conference following his first round, that is all set to change overnight.

Hall had been one-under through five, but made two bogeys and two doubles to finish five-over-par (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm probably going to put... I'm going to change my driver. I'm going to put two drivers in play tomorrow, different ones," stated the PGA Tour winner, who then revealed another swap is imminent.

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"I'm putting a new putter in play and going to figure out on the range. I don't think I spin my irons enough either. I went into a spinnier ball this week, but I still, you know, can't stop it on a dime like I need to.

"So I probably need to add off to my irons or do something to compete in these Majors."

Hall moved in to a new Bridgestone model at the start of the week (Image credit: Getty Images)

The golf ball model in question is the Bridgestone Tour B XS, which found its way into the bag at the start of the week, replacing the Tour B X that has been in his set-up for some time.

A club that hasn't settled in 2026, though, is the driver. Throughout the first four months of the season, Hall has made numerous changes to the big stick and still hasn't decided on a permanent model.

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He used a TaylorMade Qi4D at the Sony Open in Hawaii, before moving to a Titleist model at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Qi4D returned shortly after, but this time in an LS head.

Hall wasn't done there, though, as he rocked up to Augusta National with a Ping G440 LST in-hand, with it currently unclear as to what two drivers will be in-play for round two.

Hall using the Ping G440 LST at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the other end of the bag, Hall had moved into the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, which has dominated on the PGA Tour throughout 2026.

Using it throughout the Florida Swing, he returned to his trusty Odyssey at The Masters, which was the same model he used to rank third in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2025.

Going into Friday, Hall is tied 65th at The Masters and, with the top 50 and ties making it through to the weekend, he will be hoping the drastic changes work at the first Major of the year.