Rickie Fowler Files Entry For US Open Monday Qualifier

After missing his sixth cut in 12 starts at the RBC Heritage, it has been revealed that Rickie Fowler will be entering a US Open Monday Qualifier, which will take place following The Memorial tournament on the 6th June.

The 33-year-old, who missed the 2021 and 2022 Masters, also missed out on a spot in the 2021 US Open, so will be looking for a strong showing at the Monday qualifier in June to secure a spot in the 2022 edition of the event, which gets underway at The Country Club in Brookline on the 16th June.

In a tweet, it was that stated that: "Rickie Fowler files an entry for the US Open Monday Qualifier. This will take place the Monday after the Memorial (June 6th). It will be a 36 hole qualifier event held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Columbus, Ohio."

This season, Fowler has only one top-25 finish in the six tournaments that he managed to make the weekend in. Currently, he has also slipped outside the world's top 100 and is on the cusp of dropping out of the top 125 in the FedEx Cup rankings, as the season draws to the busiest point of the year.

Along with the slump, Fowler also missed out on a place at The Masters for the first time in 10 years, and required a sponsor's exemption to get into The Genesis Invitational back in February.

If Fowler were to fail to qualify it would be his second consecutive missed appearance at the US Open, an event where he has three top 10 finishes, including a runner-up place in 2014. That season, he famously finished inside the top 5 of every Major.